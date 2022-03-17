Six artists will be demonstrating their artistry on Saturday, March 19, 1 to 3 p.m., as part of the Artists @ Work series sponsored by One of a King Gallery, located in the Theatre Building in Pinehurst. Featured artists are Maggie Maier, Christine Stackhouse, Rose Kennedy, Tommy McDonnell, Jean Smyth and Bonnie Roberson. The event will be held in the atrium of the Theatre building, as well as the rooms within the art gallery.
Visitors are invited to observe the artists, ask questions to learn more about techniques and just enjoy the making of art. For aspiring artists, it’s a great chance to learn, and for those who just love art, it’s an opportunity to see art in its creation.
Maggie Maier makes baskets of gourds and pinestraw, both harvested from her farm in Hoffman. She grows the gourds, picks them,and lets them cure for a year before adding designs with lush colors of alcohol ink. Next, Maier coils Longleaf pine needles to the rims to complete her unique and eye-catching baskets, truly one-of-a-kind.
Christine Stackhouse often turns her watercolor paintings into greeting cards. One of her first endeavors was to paint flowers for each letter of the alphabet, such as zinnias for Z, bluebells for B, and so one. The cards may be purchased in sets of 26, or individually. From her love of flowers, Stackhouse expanded her repertoire to include animals, so her cards or single pictures also include birds, dogs and horses.
Rose Kennedy is a master of the use of light in her oil paintings. Come and watch Rose as she makes an ordinary still life or setting into an extraordinary painting though the use of light and beautiful brushstrokes. Anything is fair game as a subject, from flowers to landscapes to golfers to cattle to chickens...yes, chickens! And more.
Tommy McDonell is a diverse mixed-media artist. She not only paints but also turns her art into designer goods, from note cards to tote bags to scarves. McDonell will discuss and demonstrate her work with alcohol inks using 5x7 Tupo paper, different colored inks and cans of compressed air. Please be prepared to tell her your two or three favorite colors.
Jean Smyth’s graceful watercolor paintings almost exude the fragrance of their floral subjects. Jean prefers plein air painting (outside in real time) in which the artist must paint rapidly to capture the quickly changing scene, created by the movement of light and air. If the weather is good, she may choose to paint outside.
Bonnie Roberson is well-known as North Carolina’s queen of baskets and basket design. Most of her baskets are utilitarian, but many are just for the purpose of being a delight to the eye. Watching her use reeds and strips of wood (or leather or whatever she happens upon) to give birth to a basket is mesmerizing.
One of a Kind Gallery is located at the Theatre Building, 90 Cherokee Road, in Pinehurst. For more information, call (910) 725-0465.
