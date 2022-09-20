Michelangelo was only 26 when he sculpted David. Picasso’s famous Blue Period began in his 20th year. Van Gogh died at 37, after selling only one painting.
Artistic talent, whether expressed by brush or chisel, often emerges early in phases that predict what will follow.
At 31, Luke Huling is the youngest ever faculty member at Sandhills Community College. He teaches ceramic sculpture I and II to multiple age groups, including retirees.
“Youth helps me,” he says. “It gives me a different perspective.” His sculptures are so new, so different, sometimes so startling that they beg classification: A figurative contemporary ceramicist with a bit of surrealism, he offers, with a mission statement which, in part, reads, “My work focuses on emotional facades and questions the implications of a disguised self. I am intrigued with the ease and routine nature of stretching the truth in terms of personal identities, feelings and afflictions. I see this act of suppression in myself.”
Profound introspection, indeed, from a young man who smiles and laughs easily with attendees at the opening reception of his solo exhibit titled “Liminality,” which Huling defines as an in-between state. Bearing this out: sculptures depicting a man (himself) emerging from the roof of the early 20th century house with wraparound porch, in Pennsylvania, where he grew up.
“During the pandemic I was trapped (at home). I felt a connection that I inferred into the sculpture,” which extends far beyond starving artists working in chilly Left Bank ateliers.
Huling did not spring from an artistic background. His brother attended art school, but “my parents were mortified that I wouldn’t succeed in life.” Now, he says, they are his biggest fans.
His first medium was functional pottery which redirected him to a course in sculpting figures. He continued on to earn a B.A. and an M.A. in visual arts. “This set me free,” the youthful, articulate instructor says.
Aided by a mirror Huling has become proficient in sculpting larger-than-life selfies. While in school a part-time job in a nursing home provided additional models, including elders with the bewildered stare of dementia. Huling, however, finds beauty in this aching realism, in their wrinkled skin and tired eyes.
Another group on display depicts the artist constrained, contorted, trying to escape from zippered garments. Kinetic energy injects life into his struggle: One attendee actually grimaced, as though feeling pain inflicted by the tight zippers.
The ceramics medium is less familiar than sculpting stone, wood or synthetic materials. Huling uses 50-pound blocks of Tar Heel clay from Starworks, in Montgomery County, best know for blown glass pumpkins. “I sculpt solid but since you can’t fire (at 2,200 degrees) anything thicker than an inch (the piece) must be cut in half and hollowed out,” he says. “It’s like brain surgery.” Using himself as a model requires mirrors at different angles, which work better than photographs. Convincing his fiancée to pose required a bribe: “I grudgingly agreed to buy her a four-course meal.”
Transporting ceramic sculptures is hazardous, a factor when selling nationwide from an online gallery, as Huling discovered. “Like a mug, they will crack.” The artist must design and build a crate for each piece, then pack it with foam, something Michelangelo didn’t face, although marble can be delicate.
This newbie instructor was unsure of how his houses, zippers, masks and busts priced $300 to $3,000 would be received locally, where tastes lean traditional. “I didn’t expect to find buyers.” Yet two pieces have already sold. And his classes are well-attended.
Visual arts represent the antithesis of words, therefore difficult to describe. Not for SCC student Jonathan Flores, who approached Huling at the opening reception with outstretched arms and a mile-wide smile: “Phenomenal! Wow! This has such deep meaning. (Huling) is telling his life story… in sculptures.”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
