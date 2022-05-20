Arthur Frye, who led the Moore County school system’s police force and made history as the Aberdeen Police Department’s first African-American patrolman, died Friday. He was 70.
A graduate of Union Pines High School, Frye worked in law enforcement for 46 years. He began his career as a detective in Aberdeen in the 1970s, becoming the town’s only Black officer.
Frye went on to join the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and later worked as a school resource officer at Pinecrest High before retiring from the district in 2012. Six years later, he came out of retirement to serve as chief of Moore County Schools Police, which is one of only two law enforcement agencies operated by a public school system in the state.
“Chief Arthur Frye was our dear friend and colleague,” said Seth Powers, the district’s interim executive officer for academics and student support services. “This is a tremendous loss for our community as Arthur had such a positive influence on so many people throughout Moore County. He was absolutely one of the finest men I've ever known.”
Frye went back into retirement earlier this year. Officer Rodney Hardy, who worked under Frye, was named the new chief of Moore County Schools Police in March.
In a statement on Friday, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Frye “spent over 46 years of his life protecting and serving the people of Moore County.”
“During his career, he was a hero to many,” the agency said. “Arthur mentored many young police officers and deputies as he served with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the Aberdeen Police Department, and the Moore County Schools Police. He will be sorely missed.”
Aberdeen Mayor Robbie Farrell recalled being a teacher for the Moore County school system when he first met Frye. He said the two “had a lot of fun and a lot of laughs together.”
“But he was very serious about what he did, and I always looked up to him when he was on duty,” Farrell said. “He was a fine fellow and I sure will miss him. He was kind to the students. He let them know that he was there to help them."
In a 2018 interview with The Pilot, Frye said his approach to law enforcement had always been "more about trying to help someone other than just locking them up."
“I didn’t gear myself to think about just locking people up," he said at the time. "If I have to arrest someone or have contact with them in a negative manner, I always try to feed something into them positively to change their lifestyle."
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(1) comment
Arthur was a great friend, and he will be missed. Prayers to the family!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.