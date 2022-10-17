A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with the homicide that occurred at a Southern Pines gas station last weekend, and two other individuals arrested for accessory after the fact to the crime, police announced on Monday.
A fourth suspect is being sought by police as well.
A 17-year-old juvenile, whose name was not released due to being a minor, was taken into secured custody and charged with first-degree murder. Additionally, Javeel Cleshaun Brown, 19, of Fayetteville and Dywoun Mi’keal Ford, 20, of Cameron were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.
Southern Pines Police is asking for the public's help to find Rahsaan Lee Young, 23, of Fayetteville.
Information regarding Young's whereabouts may be provided by calling the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, or the Investigation Division of the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-693-1481, or the Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.
Brown and Ford appeared before a Harnett County Magistrate and was remanded to the Harnett County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond pending a hearing in Moore County Court.
De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, of Fayetteville died from gunshots wounds on Oct. 8, 2022 at the Mobil Mart located at 1300 Central Drive in Southern Pines.
"No additional information pertaining to this investigation will be released, as this investigation is still ongoing and the release of information could jeopardize the investigative process and future court prosecutions," the press release from the police department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.