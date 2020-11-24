The Moore County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of two individuals from Hoke County connected to the breaking or entering and larceny from multiple storage units in Aberdeen, following an investigation in the Aberdeen area recently.
Mario Termaine Dockery, 38, of Aberdeen, and Anthony Lane Cummings, 38, of Raeford face 10 counts of felony breaking or entering.
The Sheriff’s Office learned of the incidents on Nov. 6 while conducting an unrelated investigation.
Dockery was jailed under a $75,000 bond, and Cummings under a $50,000 bond.
Both also face three counts of misdemeanor Larceny, one count of felony larceny, four counts of felony possession of stolen goods, one count of injury to real property and one count of conspiracy to commit breaking or entering.
Cummings' first appearance is set for Dec. 12 and Dockery's is Dec. 16.
