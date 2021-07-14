Moore County Sheriff's officials announced late Tuesday night an arrest had been made in connection with the slaying of an elderly Aberdeen couple at their home.
Sheriff’s deputies discovered the bodies of David Pail (DP) and Mary Lou Black Friday evening when an employee called authorities and asked for someone to check on the couple. When a deputy arrived at the Roseland Road home, he found the bodies of DP Black, 91, on the porch, and Mary Lou Black, 86, inside the home.
Authorities have released few details about what they have termed a double homicide, including how the couple were killed or whether anything was taken from the home.
No information was provided about the arrest. However, according to the Moore County Detention Center website, two men were booked into the Carthage center late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and each are charged with two counts of murder. They are:
* Tim Cooper, 45, of Wahala Drive in Carthage;
*Tony Chad Patterson, 42, of Chancery Lane in Aberdeen.
It is not confirmed if the two men are charged in connection with the Blacks' deaths, but the arresting agency listed is the Moore County Sheriff's Office. The two are being held without bond and are scheduled to have initial court hearings on Wednesday, July 21.
A statement from Chief Deputy Richard Maness said only that an arrest had been made and that Sheriff Ronnie Fields would hold a new conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Sheriff's Office in Carthage.
Authorities had offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.
With little news or details to go on the past few days, several residents along Roseland Road said they were uneasy and taking precautions in the event a suspect was still in the area or targeting other homes.
Sheriff’s officials quickly dismissed such fears, saying they had no indication further crimes were likely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.