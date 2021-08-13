An Asheboro man has been arrested in connection to a murder of a man on Tarry Church Road in Northern Moore County Thursday night, the Moore County Sheriff's Office reports.
Alan Shamon Thomas, 20, was taken into custody by N.C. State Highway Patrol following the reported death of Bernabe Bello Mujica, 44, of Biscoe on Tarry Chruch Road near the intersection with N.C. 24-27 Thursday night.
Thomas was kept as a person of interest in custody by the Highway Patrol for "unrelated charges" and then arrested and charged with the murder of Mujica. A release from the Sheriff's Office said it is believed the two knew each other and it was not a random act of violence.
Mujica has been scheduled for an autopsy Friday to determine the cause of death. In an initial release, Mujica suffered “multiple traumatic injuries."
Thomas will make his first appearance in Moore County District Court next week.
This is a developing story.
