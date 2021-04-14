A suspect has been identified and taken into custody in connection with the aggravated assault with a firearm that occurred this past Saturday at Legends Bar, according to the Southern Pines Police Department on Wednesday.
The Southern Pines Police Department said in its release that it will not be releasing any further information regarding the person taken into custody.
The incident stemmed from an altercation that broke out between two men shortly after 1 a.m. at Legends Bar and Grill in the 1100 block of Old U.S. 1. Writing in a news release, the Southern Pines Police Department said “one of the involved parties shot the other and fled from the scene.”
Anyone who may have information related to this crime is encouraged to contact the Southern Pines Police Department. Information can be provided by calling the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the Investigation Division of the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 693-1481, or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
