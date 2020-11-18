Elijah Chance Frederick

Moore County sheriff's deputies have arrested a Carthage man in connection with a homicide last week.

Deputies arrested Elijah Chance Frederick, 22, of Carthage, and charged him with Murder, Possession with the Intent to Sell and Deliver a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, and Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia.

Frederick is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under no bond with a first appearance scheduled in Moore County District Court on Nov. 25.

Frederick was arrested in connection with the Friday morning slaying of William Earl Jones Wright Jr., 32 of Southern Pines. Deputies responded to 150 Merritt Drive just outside of the city limits of Carthage for a reported shooting. Deputies found an unresponsive male subject lying beside the house. The victim died at the scene.

Anyone with further information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at (910) 947-4444.

