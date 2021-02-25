A Robbins area man was arrested and faces multiple charges of animal cruelty on Tuesday, the Moore County Sheriff's Office reports.
Terry Lendon Williams, 54, of Jim Road in Robbins, was arrested and charged with nine counts of felony cruelty to animals and was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond. He is also being held under a $275,000 civil contempt order for failing to comply with a previous court order.
On Tuesday, Moore County Sheriff’s Deputies and a Moore County Agricultural Extension Agent were dispatched to Brown’s Chapel Road outside of Robbins about a report of dead cows in a pasture, a release from the Sheriff's Office said. Upon arrival and after investigation, deputies discovered several cows that had died and others that were malnourished. Deputies also investigated two other pastures that the suspect was known to raise cattle in. One other deceased cow was located on a property on Lakey Siding Road.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office immediately made arrangements for multiple bales of hay to be delivered to each of the pastures where the remaining cows were located.
Williams is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.