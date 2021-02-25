Williams.jpeg

Terry L. Williams

A Robbins area man was arrested and faces multiple charges of animal cruelty on Tuesday, the Moore County Sheriff's Office reports.

Terry Lendon Williams, 54, of Jim Road in Robbins, was arrested and charged with nine counts of felony cruelty to animals and was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond. He is also being held under a $275,000 civil contempt order for failing to comply with a previous court order.

On Tuesday, Moore County Sheriff’s Deputies and a Moore County Agricultural Extension Agent were dispatched to Brown’s Chapel Road outside of Robbins about a report of dead cows in a pasture, a release from the Sheriff's Office said. Upon arrival and after investigation, deputies discovered several cows that had died and others that were malnourished. Deputies also investigated two other pastures that the suspect was known to raise cattle in. One other deceased cow was located on a property on Lakey Siding Road.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office immediately made arrangements for multiple bales of hay to be delivered to each of the pastures where the remaining cows were located. 

Williams is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on March 31.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days