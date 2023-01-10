The arrest of a Winston-Salem man was announced following a high-speed chase that started in Foxfire and ended on U.S. 421 near the Chatham and Randolph County line Saturday, the Moore County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Degwanus Lavon Brown, was the driver of the suspected vehicle, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony flee to elude arrest, aggressive driving, speeding 100 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone, failure to head blue lights and siren, open container, driving while license revoked, expired registration, reckless driving-wanton disregard, careless and reckless driving, failure to maintain lane control, failure to stop at stop light and driving left of center. Brown is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center under a $25,000 secure bond.
Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist Foxfire Police Department with a vehicle pursuit Saturday before noon. The pursuit went through several agency jurisdictions and came to an end at the Randolph/Chatham County line on U.S. 421, where stop sticks were used to disable the gray dually pickup truck that Brown was driving.
Due to the combined efforts of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen Police Department, Southern Pines Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Foxfire Police Department, the driver of the fleeing vehicle was apprehended without injury, the press release from the Sheriff's Office said.
Brown is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30 in Pittsboro.
