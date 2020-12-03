Robin Sage Exercise

Special Forces candidates assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School patrol through a wooded area during the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina, July 9, 2019. Robin Sage is the culmination exercise and has been the litmus test for Soldiers striving to earn the Green Beret for more than 40 years. 

 U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens

This month, Special Forces candidates will participate in the Robin Sage, a training exercise, held within multiple North Carolina counties. Robin Sage is the final test of their Special Forces Qualification Course training.

Through Dec. 18, students will participate in this exercise before graduating the course and moving on to their first assignments in the Army's Special Forces community.

In order to secure the physical health of soldiers and local communities, all Fort Bragg personnel have undergone health screenings at multiple points throughout the training pipeline to insure that no soldiers have COVID-19. The Army will continue to check the health status of troops throughout Robin Sage.

In this Robin Sage Exercise students will be operating in the following North Carolina Counties: Alamance, Anson, Cabarrus, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rowan, Scotland, Stanly, Union and Wake; as well as in Marlboro and Dillon Counties in South Carolina.

Throughout the exercise, military and civilian support personnel, as well as community volunteers who serve as auxiliary, will participate in and/or provide support to the exercise. Military service members from units across Fort Bragg will also support the exercise. These military members act as realistic opposing forces and guerrilla freedom fighters, also known as Pineland's resistance movement.

These troops play a critical role in the training exercise. To add realism of the exercise, civilian volunteers throughout the state act as role-players. Participation by these volunteers is crucial to the success of this training, and past trainees attest to the realism they add to the exercise.

All Robin Sage movements and events have been coordinated with public safety officials throughout and within the towns and counties hosting the training. Residents may hear blank gunfire and see occasional flares. Controls are in place to ensure there is no risk to persons or property. Residents with concerns should contact local law enforcement officials, who will immediately contact exercise control officials.

Safety is a command priority during all training events. As always, the following safety measures have been implemented:

• Formal written notification to the chiefs of law enforcement agencies in the affected counties, with a follow-up visit from a unit representative.

• All civilian and non-student military participants are briefed on procedures to follow if there is contact with law enforcement officials.

• Students will only wear civilian clothes if the situation warrants, as determined by the instructors, and will wear a distinctive brown armband during these instances.

• Training areas and vehicles used during exercises are clearly labeled.

Robin Sage is the U.S. military's premiere unconventional warfare exercise and the final test of more than a year's worth of training for aspiring Special Forces Soldiers. Candidates are placed in an environment of political instability characterized by armed conflict, forcing Soldiers to analyze and solve problems to meet the challenges of this "real-world" training.

Questions concerning the exercise should be referred to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School Public Affairs Office at (910) 396-9394, or by e-mail at pao_swcs@socom.mil.

In the event of an emergency, contact your local law enforcement agency.

