Special Forces candidates assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School patrol through a wooded area during the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina, July 9, 2019. Robin Sage is the culmination exercise and has been the litmus test for Soldiers striving to earn the Green Beret for more than 40 years.
Special Forces candidates from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School wear "Robin Sage" armbands as they meet with a black market role player during the evaluation and final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina.
Special Forces candidates assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School react to gunfire as they take part in the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina. Robin Sage is the culmination exercise for Soldiers in the Special Forces Qualification Course and has been the litmus test for Soldiers striving to earn the Green Beret for more than 50 years.
This month, Special Forces candidates will participate in the Robin Sage training exercise, held within multiple North Carolina counties as the final test of their Special Forces Qualification Course training.
Between Sept.15-28, students will participate in this exercise before graduating the course and moving on to their first assignments in the Army's Special Forces community. Robin Sage is a two-week culmination exercise. The participants are students at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School based out of Fort Liberty.
