Investigators from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division have questioned more than a dozen Fort Bragg soldiers that were assigned to US Armed Special Operations Command units about illegal drug use, according to officials within the USASOC.
The U.S. Army Special Operations Command was made aware of an allegation connecting 15 soldiers, and those soldiers were questioned and released to their command. Two of those soldiers questioned were cleared of any wrongdoing, officials said.
"We take all allegations seriously and are fully cooperating with the Criminal Investigation Division. CID’s investigation is ongoing, and it would be inappropriate to discuss the status of their investigation," a statement from the USASOC said. "All soldiers have the right to due process, including the presumption of innocence under the Uniform Code of Military Justice."
No arrests have been made at this time.
“The overwhelming majority of Army Special Operations Soldiers live the SOF values every day. The use of illegal drugs or any other illegal activity goes directly against these values and does not reflect the behavior we demand from every Soldier in our formation," spokesman Lt. Col. Mike Burn said.
"USASOC maintains a strict policy against the use of any illegal drugs. Illegal drug use is not acceptable nor is it tolerated. We are taking measures at every level to ensure the health and welfare of our Soldiers and to reduce these harmful behaviors in our formation.”
