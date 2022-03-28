The U.S. Army continues to investigate the weekend death of a 38-year-old special operations solider, whose name and age was released Monday afternoon.
A Monday press release identified the solider as Maj. Eric “Adam” Ewoldsen, in a follow up to a Saturday statement announcing the investigation. That statement said a soldier was found unresponsive in a vehicle on Fort Bragg on Friday and immediately taken to Womack Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
According to Moore County tax records, Ewoldsen purchased a home in Southern Pines in 2016. He was assigned U.S. Army Special Operations Command.
“The sudden loss of Adam is a tragedy to his family, friends and fellow soldiers,” said Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, U.S. Army Special Operations Command commanding general. “He was an outstanding officer and teammate, and he will be sorely missed. We will mourn his passing, and support his family through this difficult time.”
Ewoldsen, a native of Greer, South Carolina, entered the Army in 2007 upon graduation from the United States Military Academy.
He was assigned to USASOC in Fort Bragg in 2016. He deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.
Ewoldsen’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (fourth award); Meritorious Service Medal (second award); Army Commendation Medal (third award); Army Achievement Medal; Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal (three campaign stars); Iraq Campaign Medal (three campaign stars); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon (third award); NATO Medal; Ranger Tab; Combat Infantryman Badge; Expert Infantryman Badge; Military Free Fall Parachutist Badge; and Parachutist Badge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.