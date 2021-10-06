A Fort Bragg Soldier killed on Monday, Oct. 4, has been identified as Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez, 30, assigned to the 108th Military Police (MP) Company, 503rd MP Battalion, 16th MP Brigade.
“The last few days have been extremely hard for the Enforcer family, especially the 108th MP CO”, said Lt. Col. Andrew Till, commander of 503rd MP Battalion. “Unfortunately, we lost one of our own in a vehicle accident on post. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Pfc. Hernandez’s family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. The 503rd MP Battalion is grieving as well, and we will honor Pfc. Hernandez’s life and service.”
The 503rd MP Battalion will host a memorial for Pfc. Hernandez in the coming weeks.
Army officials announced Monday a military vehicle had been involved in a fatal accident on Butner Road. Four other soldiers were also injured in the incident.
“Pfc. Hernandez taught me so much in such a short time, and he was always willing to provide advice on fatherhood when he discovered I was soon to become a father.” said Pfc Michael D. Sanders, of 3rd Platoon, 108th MP Company. “He was always available to mentor me and give guidance from his past experiences. I am heartbroken that I had such a short time to know such a great individual and a great father.”
Pfc. Hernandez enlisted into the U.S. Army in August 2020. He served as a Military Policeman and recently graduated Airborne school at Fort Benning, Ga. He was a native of Los Freznos, TX. He is survived by his parents, wife, and his five children.
