The Moore County Sheriff's Office has charged a man who they say pointed a gun at deputies early Friday morning and was subsequently shot by one of the deputies.
Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Jason Michael Lauer, 41, of 302 Fairway Court in Southern Pines, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. He was booked into the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance in Moore County District Court on Wednesday, Feb 23.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to 302 Fairway Court around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 to investigate a noise complaint. Fields said the deputies approached the second-story unit, knocked on the door and identified themselves as sheriff's deputies.
"Gatling and Cervantes were confronted by 41-year-old Jason Lauer who was pointing a handgun at them," Fields said in a statement. "Lauer was subsequently shot by Deputy Cervantes."
Gatling was injured when he stepped back and fell down a flight of stairs. Deputies gave Lauer medical attention, and he was taken to Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst for treatment.
Deputies provided immediate medical attention to Lauer who was transported to First Health Moore Regional Hospital where he was treated. Lauer was released from the hospital on Saturday, Feb. 19 and subsequently arrested.
