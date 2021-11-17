Toys for Tots

Local fire departments will be collecting toys for Toys for Tots this holiday season.

Moore County Firefighters will once again partner with the Marine Corps Reserve in collecting toys in the annual Toys for Tots drive. The program was started in Los Angeles when a handful of Marine Reservists distributed 5,000 toys to needy children on Christmas Eve 1947.

Since its inception, over 272 million children throughout the United States have benefited from the donation of over 604 million toys. Toys for Tots is a program that brings all elements of a community together for a common cause for a few weeks each year, dedicated to helping in the development of our children. Toys for Tots delivers a message of hope to children who have little reason to have hope for the future.

Fire Departments throughout the county are proud to work with the Marine Corps Reserves in this great endeavor. New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at participating fires station until Monday, Dec. 6. Monetary donations can also be made via the Toys for Tots Website www.toysfortots.org.

Participating fire stations are: Aberdeen, Carthage, Crains Creek, Cypress Pointe, Eagle Springs, High Falls, Pinebluff, Pinehurst, Robbins, Seven Lakes, Southern Pines, West End and Westmoore.

