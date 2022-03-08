The Moore County Board of Education is used to asking the county commissioners for increased funding each year to keep up with rising costs and enrollment.
Most members of the school board are also accustomed to having those requests partially fulfilled at most, or flatly denied.
A similar scenario is shaping up this year. School administrators predict that the district will be forced to make substantial staffing and program cuts without at least $3.6 million in additional local funding.
That’s partly because the district is running out of the COVID-19 relief funding and banked savings that have helped balance the budget with an unchanged $31.8 million contribution from the county for each of the last two years.
On Monday, Interim Schools Superintendent Tim Locklair recommended a $4.2 million local budget increase during the board’s work session.
That figure includes $3.6 million in funding to preserve the district’s current level of staff and programs. It would cover state-mandated initiatives like a $15 minimum hourly wage for all school support staff, and the salaries of employees that have been paid using funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund disbursed during the height of the pandemic.
The request also adds one “discretionary” line item: $584,000 to hire approximately eight more teachers for fourth and fifth grade classes. That’s designed to reduce class sizes in those grades to an average of 24 students across the district.
“Based on our history of working with the county, and based on the fact that we haven’t gotten any additional funding in the last couple years, and based on the fact that they have seen revenue over budget in the last three years, I believe this is a reasonable request within that whole context,” Locklair told the board.
Including a $36 million local funding request, Locklair’s total proposed 2023 budget for Moore County Schools comes to $153.6 million. Administrators project $86.4 million in state funding and $23 million from the federal government for the coming year.
But school board members on Monday generally agreed that they should ask the commissioners for even more than that.
All board members agreed to request funds to add fourth- and fifth-grade teachers. But whether any or all of another $3 million in priorities makes it into the school board’s local budget request is still up for debate. Those priorities include:
*$2.8 million in further support staff raises so that low and mid-level employees aren’t all “compressed” at a $15 minimum wage;
*Adding a school counselor at Crains Creek Middle;
*Establishing the Connect Virtual Academy as a standalone school; and
*Increasing the county’s annual allocation to the schools’ capital and digital funds to account for inflation.
“We’re not going to be able to improve our reading scores, and we really are trying to improve our reading scores, and we may have to cut our services because we’re not going to get our inflationary increase,” said board member Robert Levy.
“That larger budget is what our children need, and it’s not ‘expansionary.’ It is what we need right now.”
Higher Fixed Costs
Locklair’s proposed budget represents a 13 percent increase in local money to prevent the district from going over the edge of what the district some time ago termed a “funding cliff.”
Most of the district’s ESSER funding for pandemic relief has been spent on one-time building repairs, and temporary improvements like summer programs and adding second-grade teacher assistants.
But back in 2020 the board at the time amended its budget to cover 13 existing employees’ salaries with COVID-19 relief funds.
That year the school board initially asked the county for an additional $1 million to fund those positions — nine teachers, two nurses and two assistant principals — but ultimately received a local funding cut that year as the commissioners cited the then-uncertain effects of the COVID-19 situation on the county’s revenue.
At the time, Moore County Schools dealt with uncertainties of its own, facing a precipitous but temporary enrollment drop during the year of hybrid virtual learning. So the district faced a potential loss of state funding, which is tied to enrollment, leading administrators to recommend relying on relief funding for a year or two.
“We continue to have salary rate increases, hospitalization rate increases, retirement rate increases: fixed costs that haven’t been funded for the last two years that we’ve got to cover some way. We’ve been using our fund balance and we’ve been using the ESSER dollars to do that,” said Andrew Cox, the district’s executive officer for budget and finance.
“Those monies are running out, so yes we’re at a point now where we’ve got to get additional revenue, which is part of this budget request … and if we don’t get that revenue then it’s going to be at a point where we’re going to have to cut staff or programs.”
Ultimately the state gave all local school districts who lost students during the pandemic a reprieve from forfeiting funds, so the district banked funds in 2020-2021. In the two years since, the schools have spent down that savings account balancing the current year’s budget and fulfilling this year’s $13 hourly minimum wage for support staff retroactive to July 1, 2021.
The escalating costs of maintaining the same staff mean that the same 13 employees that the district budgeted $1 million for in 2020 now amount to a $1.4 million line item.
Before this year, the district’s classified salary scale started at $11.66 for the most entry-level employee with no experience. But the two-year budget the General Assembly adopted this past November began phasing in a pay increase for those employees with a $13 minimum wage for the current year.
Moving to a $15 minimum wage will mean raises for employees ranging from entry-level cafeteria assistants and custodians to cafeteria supervisors and administrative assistants at a projected total cost of $1.2 million next year. That also includes a small 2.5 percent pay increase for support staff who are already paid $15 an hour or more.
The board’s budget request will also focus on fourth- and fifth-grade class sizes, which have ballooned to 30 or so students at some schools in the last few years. That’s partially a result of the schools moving teachers to K-3 classes to fulfill state laws setting small class sizes for younger students.
The school board also cut 15 teaching positions to balance the district’s 2018-2019 budget and hasn’t been able to restore them since.
Evaluating Priorities
Board member David Hensley on Monday objected to one item under consideration, the creation of Connect Virtual Academy as a standalone school. Moore County Schools established the virtual program during the pandemic and 500 students still participate, though they technically remain enrolled in their physical schools.
After this year, the state will no longer allow virtual schools to operate that way. Administrators say it would cost about $140,000 to hire support staff to create a standalone virtual academy. Hensley said he opposes that move, citing the widespread backslide in academic proficiency over two years of virtual and hybrid instruction.
But he voiced support for most of the other proposed budget increases, including the “decompressed” classified salary scale. To support the district’s growth, Hensley proposed that the district and county commissioners agree on a local school funding formula based on enrollment, that takes into account state salary increases that must be matched locally as well as inflation.
That proposal is similar to one he suggested during the board’s budget discussions last year.
“I guarantee you the business-minded county commissioners will be very receptive to a funding mechanism that is put in place in a written agreement and it stays there in perpetuity. This funding mechanism needs to be per-pupil because if it’s per-pupil, if your students go up 10 percent then our funding has to go up 10 percent,” he said.
Hensley said he has found little sense to the budget calendar and a process that often has to outline expenses before knowing its revenues.
“It is absolutely ridiculous that we have to do a budget but we don’t know what we’re getting from the state, we kind of know what we’re getting from the feds and we have no idea what we’re going to get from the county,” he said. “I can’t control the federal government, I’ve got a little influence at the state, but we could definitely shape, and should shape, and should be able to count on the local funding.”
Levy and board member Stacey Caldwell also advocated to include a counselor at Crains Creek Middle, at a projected cost of $80,500. The Vass school has grown from 425 to nearly 600 students over the last three years, since Moore County Schools’ redistricting expanded its attendance area to include parts of Southern Pines.
“I was against it, even though it passed, you know, I have to accept that. But going to that school and seeing how expanded it has been and how large it has become, not giving the counselor that they need is just ludicrous to me,” said Caldwell. “I think we need to ask for more than what you think we need to do, especially for that counselor.”
Levy pointed out that Crains Creek’s new attendance area includes the predominantly Black community of West Southern Pines, and that Moore County Schools’ academic proficiency levels measured on state end-of-year state tests are generally lower among minority students than the overall population.
“Those are precisely the kids for which we have a learning gap, okay,” he said. “Quite frankly, if we don’t get the money for them I hope, Dr. Locklair, that you will take a counselor away from some other school and give it to them.”
Parents, school employees, and community members will have a chance to weigh in on the budget proposal and the additional initiatives under consideration next week.
The school board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the superintendent’s proposed budget on Monday at the district’s central office in Carthage. The business meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
“We’ll see what the feedback is from our community, internal and external stakeholders, public comments, additional feedback we get from you, questions we get from you,” Locklair told the board.
“Part of the approach Mr. Cox and I might take is to bring back some options for the board to take action on to direct what the final budget will look like. We’re really going to need the board’s direction on that because it is going to be your budget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.