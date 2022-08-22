Has your farm family got what it takes to be one of the 11 families recognized this year at the N.C. State Fair as a Farm Family of the Day? If you are proud to be an N.C. farmer, work hard to contribute to the state’s No. 1 industry and love both farming and the N.C. State Fair, you could be one of the lucky ones selected.
The “Farm Family of the Day” program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, is returning for its second year to recognize and celebrate more of our state’s rich agricultural heritage and the farm families that are behind our $92.9 billion agriculture and agribusiness industry.
“The State Fair’s earliest beginnings sought to elevate the understanding of new agricultural practices and technology. Helping people make the connection between farming and the food they enjoy is one of our top missions at the NCDA&CS each year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Thanks to Tractor Supply Company, this program can help tell the story of and celebrate our farm families. Farmers are out there every day working to grow the food, fiber and fuel that we need to survive.”
Families recognized as Farm Family of the Day honorees will be awarded an N.C. State Fair gift basket including fair tickets to use on any day of their choice during the 2022 N.C. State Fair, ride passes and additional swag from Tractor Supply Company and the N.C. State Fair. Families will be chosen by both nomination and application.
The 2022 N.C. State Fair is slated for Oct. 13-23 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The fair offers an experience unique to North Carolina for all who attend, and is an unparalleled value with free entertainment, thrilling rides and games, thousands of animals, endless family activities, competitions, vendors and creative deep-fried delights. For more information, visit www.ncstatefair.org.
