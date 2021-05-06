BBB logo

Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) is seeking applicants in their 33-county service area, including Moore County, interested in participating in the 2021 Better Your Business Academy.

“We are excited to launch the second year of our Better Your Business Academy and expand the program to provide additional resources and benefit to the 2021 graduates,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president and CEO of BBB serving Eastern NC. “It was incredible to watch businesses grow through last year’s academy, even amidst a pandemic, and we look forward to seeing how this year’s participants will better their businesses for long-term, post-pandemic success.”

During the three-month hybrid (virtual and in-person) course, participants will work alongside fellow business professionals to create a forward-thinking business growth plan to better their business for long-term success. The academy is limited to a certain number of participants and selection will be based on quality of answers provided in the application. A committee will review and select the 2021 BYBA participants, who will then have the opportunity to accept or decline participation.

Applications are now open thru May 27. Learn more at www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-of-eastern-north-carolina/events

