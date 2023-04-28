Kevin Drum after being honored by current members of the Pinehurst Village Council in February for the four years he served on the council. Drum noted at the time that he “worked really hard on transparency” during his time on the council, and said he planned to continue that work through his nonprofit North Carolina Citizens for Transparent Government.
A nonprofit government transparency group led by a former Pinehurst councilman has reasserted its appeal in a dismissed lawsuit alleging that the Village Council violated the state’s open meetings law by conducting government business over email.
First brought last May by attorney Amanda Martin on behalf of former Councilman Kevin Drum and his nonprofit N.C. Citizens for Transparent Government, the lawsuit centered on a series of email discussions held by some members of the council in 2021 regarding the conduct of Drum and Councilwoman Lydia Boesch, who continues to serve on the board. Martin’s original complaint argued that the emails, which were exchanged among a majority of the council, “constituted the transaction of public business in violation of the Open Meetings Law for lack of notice, access to the public and minutes.”
The village’s legal team responded with a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed, which was ultimately granted. The plaintiffs have since been working to appeal that decision, most recently with a brief filed with the N.C. Court of Appeals
on April 14 by Martin.
In a written statement to The Pilot on Wednesday, Drum said he simply wants his organization to have its day in court.
“If we are not permitted for a judge to hear this case, N.C. law will continue to be trampled,” he said.
The lawsuit was dismissed in September because it failed “to state a claim upon which relief can be granted” and was “barred by the applicable 45-day statute of limitations set forth” in North Carolina’s general statutes, according to an order signed at the time by Superior Court Judge James Webb.
But in a brief filed in February with the N.C. Court of Appeals, Martin listed several alleged “defects” in the judgment. She argued that the trial court “incorrectly” and “wrongfully” applied the statute of limitations to Drum and his organization’s claims seeking, among other things, a “declaration of illegality” against the village.
Martin also contended that the court “incorrectly concluded that Plaintiffs’ claims had expired” because those claims were filed within 45 days of the village’s disclosure of the allegedly illegal emails through a public records request. She went on to argue that the court “failed to make explicit findings of fact and law as to when Plaintiffs knew or should have known about the Council’s actions.”
“Each of these defects,” she wrote, “provides independent grounds for reversing and remanding the trial court’s order.”
The Village’s legal team responded with examples of case law that it said supported the decision to dismiss the lawsuit, leading Martin to file a follow-up brief with the Court of Appeals.
“It is black letter law in North Carolina that ‘[c]ourts may apply a statute of limitations only to cases clearly within its provisions. Statutes of limitation ‘should not be extended by construction,’” she writes in the latest brief. “Yet Defendants would have the Court apply the 45-day statute of limitations to all Open Meetings Law claims, even though” state law “expressly limits its application to suits seeking to nullify actions of public bodies. This interpretation conflicts with the law’s text, history, and policy, and the arguments Defendants marshal to support it are unavailing. Indeed, all of the case law cited by Defendants either directly supports, or is consistent with, Plaintiffs’ arguments.”
The lawsuit was dismissed “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be filed again if the appeal is unsuccessful. Students with the First Amendment Clinic at Duke Law School are assisting Martin with the appeal.
“What is at stake here is simple: N.C. law mandates transparency and if we triumph the entire state will be required to abide by open meeting laws done via email in N.C. – not just the Village of Pinehurst,” Drum said in his statement to The Pilot. “This is for the Old North State and either N.C. law allows municipalities to break open meeting laws via email or they honor the intent of open meeting laws. This next step is just allowing us to go to court.”
