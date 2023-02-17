Four months after a lawsuit alleging that the Pinehurst Village Council violated the state’s open meetings law was dismissed, the plaintiffs’ lead attorney has filed a legal brief appealing the decision.
First brought in May by attorney Amanda Martin on behalf of former Councilman Kevin Drum and his nonprofit N.C. Citizens for Transparent Government, the lawsuit centered on a series of email discussions held by some members of the council in 2021 regarding the conduct of Drum and Councilwoman Lydia Boesch, who continues to serve on the board. Martin’s original complaint argued that the emails, which were exchanged among a majority of the council, “constituted the transaction of public business in violation of the Open Meetings Law for lack of notice, access to the public and minutes.”
The village’s legal team responded with a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed, which was ultimately granted. The court found that Martin’s complaint failed “to state a claim upon which relief can be granted” and was “barred by the applicable 45-day statute of limitations set forth” in North Carolina’s general statutes, according to an order signed in September by Superior Court Judge James Webb.
In a 48-page brief filed Monday with the N.C. Court of Appeals, Martin lists several alleged “defects” in the judgment. She argues that the trial court “incorrectly” and “wrongfully” applied the statute of limitations to Drum and his organization’s claims seeking, among other things, a “declaration of illegality” against the village.
Martin also contends that the court “incorrectly concluded that Plaintiffs’ claims had expired” because those claims were filed within 45 days of the village’s disclosure of the allegedly illegal emails through a public records request. She goes on to argue that the court “failed to make explicit findings of fact and law as to when Plaintiffs knew or should have known about the Council’s actions.”
“Each of these defects,” she writes, “provides independent grounds for reversing and remanding the trial court’s order.”
The lawsuit was dismissed “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be filed again if the appeal is unsuccessful. Students with the First Amendment Clinic at Duke Law School are assisting Martin with the appeal.
“I’m really proud that the Duke University First Amendment Clinic is taking on this case,” Drum said in a phone interview on Friday. “This is about email-meeting transparency in the state of North Carolina, not just Pinehurst.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
