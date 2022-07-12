A new slate of apartments next to the proposed Target shopping center on Morganton Road were approved by the Southern Pines Town Council at their meeting Tuesday.
The apartment complex at hand would include 269 units. It is being developed by Zimmer Development Company on 13.18 acres, directly west of the Morganton Sports Complex soccer fields. Zimmer also developed the new Eagle Landing apartments on U.S. 15-501 and representatives have said the Morganton apartments will have similar features of a luxury apartment complex.
Target has not officially said it plans to build its first Moore County store in Southern Pines, but numerous images and drawings of the project include the store’s iconic imagery and signage. The developer who owns both the apartments and other parcels in the multi-phase development also mentioned Target by name at Tuesday's meeting.
The Town Council approved the retail area last fall as the first phase of the Morganton Park South mixed-use development, which spans nearly 100 acres of prime real estate between U.S. 15-501 and Morganton Road. The planned development district was approved last September. It allowed up to 700,000 square feet of retail and/or office space and up to 650 residential units over nine phases of development.
However, the council made notable changes to the allowed number of apartments previously stipulated in the conceptual plan. In that plan, developers admitted to an error in the number of allowed residential units based on the town's unified development ordinance. The town's ordinances prescribe a density of 16 units per acre for the zoning district, which would amount to a total of 483 — not 650 — residential units.
Responding in part to increasing pressures from residents over the number of high density multi-family developments in Southern Pines, the council officially reduced the total number of units allowed in the overall plan to 483. With this complex being approved, that means future complexes can total 214 units.
