The Southern Pines Town Council considered plans for Patrick’s Pointe, a 276-unit apartment complex and office building outparcel proposed on U.S. 1, on Tuesday.
Developer Logan Burnett, of 1700, LLC, presented his vision for the 25.4-acre wooded property that is located five blocks from downtown Southern Pines. He noted market demand for housing is far outstripping supply, and believes this project will add a desirable option for incoming retirees and military families, in particular.
During the seven hour public hearing, a number of neighboring property owners expressed concerns about traffic and noise impacts, and whether the project’s scale conforms to the character of the community.
Following a brief statement thanking those in attendance, Mayor Carol Haney called for a motion to continue the public hearing until the Jan. 11, 2022 meeting, to provide ample time for council members to review the evidence and testimony that was presented.
Check back at thepilot.com and in Sunday's edition for more comprehensive coverage of Tuesday's public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.