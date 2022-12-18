TEASER Moore County Sheriff's Office
File photograph by Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

A banner emblazoned with swastikas and phrases associated with white supremacist groups was found above a highway in Vass before the first evening of Hanukkah.

Chief Deputy Richard Maness of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said authorities removed the antisemitic banner from the bridge, which is located on N.C. 690 and overlooks U.S. 1, on Sunday morning. No suspects have been named in connection with the incident.

Reporter

Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Ce Foote

The recent election results in Moore County unleashed the hate that lives among us. How no one was able to foresee this is beyond me. This is not the first time nor will it be the last, sadly it is only the beginning. Hillary was correct when she called them deplorables.

Report Add Reply
Michael Hansen

This sign does not represent our community. We wish our Jewish neighbors a Happy Hanukkah. We honor those who served and died overseas to liberate European Jews and those Jewish citizens who worked in and helped advance our community despite discriminatory treatment through the years. Shalom.

Report Add Reply
Kate Bonsal

Unfortunately, and obviously, it does represent the hate that lives in our community. There are many amazing good people in Moore County. But I'm a little weary of hearing "This is not who we are", when very clearly it is exactly who some of our neighbors are. Good people saying and doing nice things does not make hate go away. It has to be driven out of our community with direct action by shining a light on people who support hate. White supremacists hide under robes and make jokes in back rooms. They must be called out.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

Kate a good starting point would be with the Moore County Republican Party. They have the same mindset and connection with Stephen Miller of Trump fame.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days