A banner emblazoned with swastikas and phrases associated with white supremacist groups was found above a highway in Vass before the first evening of Hanukkah.
Chief Deputy Richard Maness of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said authorities removed the antisemitic banner from the bridge, which is located on N.C. 690 and overlooks U.S. 1, on Sunday morning. No suspects have been named in connection with the incident.
“We have the sign and are investigating it fully,” Maness said, adding it was too early to tell if the incident is in any way linked to the Dec. 3 attack on the county’s electric infrastructure.
Sunday evening marked the start of Hanukkah, the eight-night Jewish festival of lights. Addressing the incident in a statement on social media, Gov. Roy Cooper acknowledged an alarming uptick in anti-Jewish crime.
“Violence and threats against Jewish communities are on the rise all across the world,” he wrote. “White supremacy and antisemitism will not be tolerated in North Carolina, and our state stands strong against this hate.”
The Anti-Defamation League recorded 2,717 cases of antisemitic harassment, vandalism or assault in 2021, the most reported since the organization began tracking such incidents in 1979. In a recent blog post, the ADL said it expects this year’s numbers “will tell a similar story” based on preliminary data.
This is not the first time the Vass bridge has been vandalized by white supremacists. In 2015, multiple overpasses and road signs along U.S. 1 were defaced with racist graffiti that was later painted over by crews from the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(4) comments
The recent election results in Moore County unleashed the hate that lives among us. How no one was able to foresee this is beyond me. This is not the first time nor will it be the last, sadly it is only the beginning. Hillary was correct when she called them deplorables.
This sign does not represent our community. We wish our Jewish neighbors a Happy Hanukkah. We honor those who served and died overseas to liberate European Jews and those Jewish citizens who worked in and helped advance our community despite discriminatory treatment through the years. Shalom.
Unfortunately, and obviously, it does represent the hate that lives in our community. There are many amazing good people in Moore County. But I'm a little weary of hearing "This is not who we are", when very clearly it is exactly who some of our neighbors are. Good people saying and doing nice things does not make hate go away. It has to be driven out of our community with direct action by shining a light on people who support hate. White supremacists hide under robes and make jokes in back rooms. They must be called out.
Kate a good starting point would be with the Moore County Republican Party. They have the same mindset and connection with Stephen Miller of Trump fame.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.