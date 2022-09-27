The ever-unfolding story of the St. John Paul II Catholic School and its planned development off of Camp Easter Road finally reached a conclusion on Monday night. The public hearing, which has been open since April 12, concluded with an approved plan to develop the land.
The planned development is between Pine Barrens Vista and McDeeds Creek Road, more familiarly known in Southern Pines as part of “horse country.” The area is home to a number of small equestrian operations and horse farms.
This past spring, Pete Bogle of Bogle Firm Architecture applied to rezone the area on behalf of the property owner to allow for a permanent school, athletic fields, cemetery, rectory and church on what was zoned for rural estate. The parish currently operates its school, which runs through eighth grade, in a series of “temporary” buildings. There also is a small cemetery located behind the school, located across the street from McDeeds Creek Elementary School on Camp Easter Road.
Reverend John J. Forbes spoke to the need of the church and permanent school building. St. Anthony’s serves more than 1,200 families and current facilities cannot host the large congregation. The parish usually conducts five masses on Sunday and that is unmanageable with the aging clergy.
Andy Petesch served as the attorney for a number of neighboring families concerned with the redevelopment of the land. As many of those residents care for horses, they raised issues back in April around the disruption and possible negative impacts of lights and sounds on the horses in the area.
For months, both sides worked to revise the land development plan to appease neighborhood apprehensions, and for months the council continued to hold public hearings. For the Sept. 13 council meeting, a mostly finalized plan was presented but not approved. Changes since then proved amenable with only minor details ironed out in Monday’s meeting. Those changes include:
* An opaque landscape screen running along the western easement;
* Buildings shall not exceed a height of 38 feet;
* A secondary access road on the western border will be a private road with no easy access for general traffic flow
* Recreational fields will be limited to church and school use;
* Coaching whistles will not be used and bleachers will not be added to the fields to mitigate noise; and,
* Field lighting is not allowed and other lighting shall be restricted.
The council discussed potential complaints that fall under technicalities and loopholes. An example involved a youth leader bringing children outside to play games like “duck, duck, goose” in the early evening and using light from the parking lot to see. In that scenario, there are no athletic lights on the field but light is being used to play on the field.
Another technicality involved what is considered use by the church and not a third-party entity. For example, if the church hosts an event in partnership or on behalf of another group, does that count as a church event?
Mayor Carol Haney summed up one piece of this question.
“(You) can’t rent the space to Curly, Moe or Larry,” Haney said.
However, further discussion noted that this development plan cannot control how the church runs functions, and the council left it with the ambiguity of prohibiting third-party use.
While most of the conversation around the land involved concerned or negative reactions from neighbors, not everyone in the surrounding community stood opposed. During the Sept. 13 meeting, one neighbor, Jamie Pecha, said that the project would be good for the neighborhood. She is a member of St. Anthony church and has children enrolled at St. John Paul II school.
“When you work together … you get a better situation every single time,” Haney said.
In other news, the council on Monday:
* agreed to a lease agreement with Go Pines to add three more charging spots for electric vehicles. These stations will require users to pay a fee per kilowatt hour.
* prepared a formal decision on the development for the ninth phase of Morganton Park North, which was previously approved on Sept. 13. That phase includes apartments and retail space at the corner of Morganton and Brucewood roads.
* reviewed potential future changes for solid waste management because its current contract with its vendor expires this year.
* reviewed a presentation by library staff, who presented a number of revisions to town ordinances regarding its fee schedule to clarify library card details, partnerships with schools and helping families around missing book fees.
* heard a report by public works staff that the town’s fee schedule is out-of-date. Staff are looking to be more accurate by directly billing for material costs plus an overhead fee.
* discussed possible capital projects to be funded by an influx of federal coronavirus relief money. Some of the ideas under consideration would improve sidewalks, parking, decorative street lighting, landscaping, housing programs and updating existing facilities.
