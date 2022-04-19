Carthage, long the county seat, has nevertheless remained one of Moore’s smaller municipalities, but these days the town is squarely in the crosshairs of developers.
Fresh off approving what could be a massive redevelopment of the Little River golf course into a new planned community, the Carthage Board of Commissioners on Monday heard tentative plans for yet another large subdivision off U.S. 15-501.
Developer Mark Lyczkowski of Sanford told the board that he hopes to build more than 380 single-family homes on the property, which is located roughly between Green Acres and Priest Hill roads near the Moore County Agricultural Fairgrounds. The homes would be situated on 6,000-square-foot lots, he said, and be “reasonably priced.”
“The term ‘affordable housing’ is kind of a tough thing for people to wrap their heads around in the sense that there really is no such animal anymore because of what it costs to build a home and what it costs to put a lot on the ground,” Lyczkowski said. “By the time we get there, you’re easily creeping up into the $300,000 range, and that’s not an affordable-housing product for somebody that is a teacher or a fireman or just hardworking people in the community trying to have their first home.”
His plan also sets aside 8.5 acres of land on the property for commercial development. While Lyczkowski does not have a particular type of business in mind, he said he hopes to work with the town to identify a mutually agreed-upon commercial use for the area.
Lyczkowski’s proposal was “simply a concept,” he said, meant to gauge the commissioners’ level of interest in a high-density residential project. He must still submit a formal application and go through the required process for zoning approval.
The board told Lyczkowski it was amenable to the project, which Carthage manager Tom Robinson noted would not place undue strain on the town’s utilities. Commissioner Anton Sadovnikov said the proposed subdivision was “keeping with current market conditions” and reflective of the “direction that we want town development to grow.”
Robinson pointed out that the town is primed to see an influx of housing projects over the next few years. Developers have depleted large available tracts in southern Moore County, forcing them to turn their sights to other communities like Carthage, Vass and Cameron.
Earlier this month, the commissioners adopted an ordinance amending its zoning map to allow new residential development at Little River Resort. Among other things, the ordinance clears the way for up to 603 standalone, single- family homes and 295 “attached” dwellings.
Additional coverage of Monday's meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com
