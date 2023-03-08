Moore County has notched a 99-percent tax collection rate every year for the past three decades — a feat few other counties can lay claim to.
“If it’s not the best, there can’t be but one or two that compare,” said Gary Briggs, administrator of the Moore County Tax Department. “Other counties can collect 99 percent, but not for 30 years in a row.”
Some of that success can be attributed to an annual list advertising tax liens on local real estate. The latest edition of the list, originally included as an eight-page special section in Wednesday's issue of The Pilot, can be found here.
When the Tax Department first compiled the list in January, delinquent taxpayers owed more than $1.8 million. Briggs said the levy has since decreased, with many individuals coming forward to pay their bill after being notified that their names would appear in the newspaper.
“We get a lot of payments once we send those notices out,” he said, adding that the names of people who had fully paid their taxes by Friday were removed from the file sent to The Pilot for publication. “It’s the most up-to-date list, as they say. That which is printed on Wednesday is going to reflect those 2022 real-property tax bills that were due and had not been paid in full as of last Friday.”
The list is one of several tools the county uses to collect taxes. The county also has the power to garnish wages and issue bank account attachments, but those measures are typically reserved for situations where all other options have been exhausted.
“The process of collection is a well-organized process,” Briggs said. “We treat everyone the same. We start with the highest tax bill and work our way all the way down.”
Prioritizing collection of the largest bills is a matter of practicality, according to Briggs. He said those debts typically take longer to settle.
“Generally speaking, if you’ve only got a finite amount of time that you're trying to collect between now and June 30, the biggest bills might be the most difficult to get paid so we start there,” he said, referring to the fiscal-year tax deadline. “That gives us the maximum amount of time to contact and work with that person.”
By far the largest unpaid bill on this year’s list belongs to Ingersoll-Rand Industrial, a tool manufacturer that owes $90,959 on a 25,000-acre property in the 100 block of Aro Road in Southern Pines. Briggs said the county had not received payment from the company as of Monday.
The county makes an effort to notify people who may be oblivious of their past-due bills before the list is printed.
“We’ll spend an enormous amount of time through our customer service department researching, going online and doing anything we can to find a new contact address,” Briggs said. “It could simply be that person is still in North Carolina and there’s a different address that somehow didn’t get updated. It could be that someone has passed on and now it’s (another individual’s) property. I could go on for days about the variations.”
Because of those challenges, some people only learn they owe taxes after seeing their name in the newspaper. They can resolve the issue, Briggs said, by calling the Tax Department at (910) 947-2255 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
“If you call in and say, ‘Look, my name was in the paper and I didn’t realize that, what should I do,’ they’ll pull up your information and get you to the right person in our collections department,” Briggs said. “We’ll walk you through the process. We want to work with everyone if we can, but a lot of times it’s just getting that initial communication started that’s the key to success.”
While state law requires the county to advertise its tax liens in The Pilot, the list essentially pays for itself. A $3 fee is added to the bill of every listed parcel to cover the cost of both printing the section and the work done by the Tax Department.
“Other taxpayers are not having to pay to advertise those people,” Briggs said. “That fee is added on to the amount owed with the taxes and interest on that piece of property.”
He added: “Is it effective? Yes. Is it required? Yes. We’re following the statute, and it does have people come in and pay their bill.”
More importantly to Briggs, the list helps the Tax Department get the attention of individuals who may need assistance. The agency, he said, can arrange payment plans or find other solutions for people who are unable to pay.
“It’s another way for us to communicate and say, ‘We’re right here, come talk to us,’” he said. “We’ll work with you anyway we can but we’ve got a job we’ve got to do. Nothing we do is adversarial. We just want to sit down and talk.
“I think we have the best Tax Department in the state. We cross all the ‘T’s and dot all the ‘I’s. We treat everyone the same. We have an open-door policy, and we encourage you to come and talk to us.”
