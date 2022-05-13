The political rift between some Moore County residents has taken center stage at school board meetings before, but now two men will take their grievances in front of a judge after an altercation at Monday’s meeting.
Carthage resident Kevin Lewis and West End resident Tom LoSapio were among the 10 people who spoke during the public comment session of the school board’s business meeting last Monday in the auditorium at Carthage Elementary.
They’ve both been consistent voices at board meetings over the last year or so: LoSapio in protest of the face covering requirements for students and staff that were in place in the schools until February; and Lewis as a critic of the three-member school board minority who consistently voted to lift the mandate.
The conflict in the two men’s positions turned physical Monday in an incident that they each accused the other of instigating in affidavits they filed at the Moore County Magistrate’s Office the next day.
Now that masking is optional in schools, the two-to-three hour stretches of public input have waned to 30 minutes or so. That was again the case this week. Including school staff present for the board’s routine recognitions, the elementary school auditorium held about 50 people.
Lewis, 73, who has run unsuccessfully for the town’s Board of Commissioners in previous years, was the first of 10 people to address the board on Monday. He started out with oblique criticisms of Ken Benway and Pauline Bruno, two candidates in the upcoming school board primary, but did not mention them by name.
About 90 seconds into his remarks — each speaker is given three minutes and relative freedom over comments — Lewis referred to a pair of lawsuits against the school board by Moore County residents Bethann Pratte and James Moore. One of the lawsuits, a challenge of the sale of the old Southern Pines Primary campus to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust, was dropped late last year. Both plaintiffs and their attorney were ordered to pay $41,000 in sanctions last month for making unverified claims in the suit.
Lewis mentioned Pratte by name, prompting outcry from LoSapio and others in the crowd who were sitting near her. Lewis had to stop speaking while the board’s attorney, Jason Weber, outlined the board’s public comment policies.
The school board’s rules for public speakers prohibit complaints about specific employees or discussion of student-related issues protected by confidentiality laws. In practice, the board does not allow speakers to mention school staff members by name.
“I don't know Mrs. Pratte, whether she is an employee of the Moore County Schools, whether it would fall within that exception,” Weber said. Pratte is not a schools employee.
Though nothing in the school board’s policies applied to Lewis’ remarks until that point, Board Chair Pam Thompson asked him to avoid using specific names. Lewis completed his comments without again mentioning Pratte by name.
Tom LoSapio, 66, was the fourth person to move up to the podium to address the board. Like Lewis, he also called into question a pair of school board candidates — Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson, who are opposing Benway and Bruno — without naming them. LoSapio also decried “personal attacks by certain speakers” at school board meetings and asked the board to revisit its policies.
LoSapio’s return to his seat in the auditorium created a contretemps when he passed where Lewis was sitting in a folding chair in the aisle. Samuel Kearns, also sitting in the audience waiting for his turn to speak, called attention to the incident.
“You need to stop that,” Kearns can be heard on recording of the meeting. “Excuse me, he’s assaulting this man over here.”
Lewis then says “I have bad knees,” and cuts LoSapio off as he starts to apologize before Thompson interjects. Video of the meeting was focused on another speaker at the podium and does not show the altercation.
“Excuse me, please remember that you’re in our business meeting,” she said.
The next morning both Lewis and LoSapio pressed charges against the other for simple assault.
Lewis filed first. In an affidavit he notes that LoSapio objected to the comments he made during the school board meeting.
“He moved into my row and slammed my knees against the rim of the seat,” Lewis wrote.
In LoSapio’s version of events, Lewis was the one who kicked him as he moved toward his seat.
“I asked a man to excuse me that was sitting in the aisle and as I walked past him, he tried to trip me and kicked the back of my right leg,” LoSapio wrote in his affidavit.
Both men said that their only acquaintance is based on attending school board meetings. They’re scheduled to appear in District Court on June 2.
The school board normally holds its meetings in its central office conference room. Monday’s meeting at Carthage Elementary School was the first time away from there since it met in August at Union Pines.
Since last summer the board has voted 4-3 on a monthly basis to hold meetings at the central office. Board members David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy lobbied each month to meet at a larger school facility that could better accommodate larger audiences that wanted to speak about mask mandates and other issues.
But attendees’ unruly behavior — interrupting other speakers with loud cheers and jeers, and in a few instances refusal to comply with the face covering requirements in place for meetings — pushed the other four board members to stick with the smaller venue.
Earlier this month, Thompson voted with Hensley, Holmes and Levy in favor of moving the board’s business meeting to Carthage Elementary.
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.