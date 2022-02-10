Former Pinehurst Councilman Kevin Drum receives a hug from Councilwoman Lydia Boesch on Feb. 8, 2022.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

The Pinehurst Village Council on Tuesday honored former members Kevin Drum and Judy Davis with framed resolutions recognizing their contributions to the village.

Drum, who owns Drum & Quill Pub in downtown Pinehurst, and Davis, a past president of the Pinehurst Civic Club, were both elected to the council in 2017. Drum lost his bid for re-election last year, while Davis did not seek another term.

Former Pinehurst Councilwoman Judy Davis speaks after being presented with a framed resolution by Mayor John Strickland on Feb. 8, 2022.

The resolutions describe both Davis and Drum as being “instrumental” in the village’s negotiations with the U.S. Golf Association, which in 2020 selected Pinehurst as the site of its second headquarters. The former council members were also praised for their role in developing the master plan for West Pinehurst Park, the 2020 needs assessment for Given Memorial Library and the 2019 comprehensive long-range plan for the village, among other efforts.

Addressing a crowd of residents gathered at Village Hall, Davis said it was “an honor to serve each and every citizen in this community.”

“Thank you to all the citizens for the honor and privilege of serving you, and thank you for making this such a great and wonderful place,” she said.

Judy Davis

Later in her remarks, Davis noted that Pinehurst is “one of the few communities that has a five-year plan” for its financial outlook.

“That's how businesses do it,” she said. “It’s a gratifying thing to know that we’re running (the village) like an important business.”

Reflecting on his time with the council, Drum said he was “proud that we passed the first transportation plan in Moore County history.” He added that his late father, the sportswriter Bob Drum, is “looking down right now really proud that we got the USGA here.”

“I want to thank the citizens for a front-row seat to work with the best staff in North Carolina,” he told the audience. “I just think that the unsung heroes here are the people in that building working every day that are accomplishing these fantastic goals.”

Kevin Drum

Drum said that he and Davis “worked really hard on transparency” during their four years in office. Those efforts, he said, led to the now-regular practice of posting meeting videos on the village’s website, among other changes.

He said he hopes to continue that work through a newly formed organization called North Carolina Citizens for Transparent Government.

“It’s going to be a big part of my life to ensure that transparency happens in all governments,” Drum said, adding that the organization is a “second chapter for me.”

