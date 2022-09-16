The Moore County Board of Education this week delayed action on a $4 million list of building repairs and renovations after board member David Hensley suggested that the work could probably be done cheaper.
The action, taken at the board’s meeting Monday, came after the board had already approved funding for some of the proposed projects in the spring of 2021 when it first decided how to allocate the $25 million Moore County Schools was due to receive through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program. That plan was unanimously approved at the time.
Last December, though, the board redirected $2 million of that money from building projects to pay bonuses to teachers and full-time support staff. That move came as districts around the state struggled to keep pandemic-weary employees in their schools, and was only opposed by board member Robert Levy.
But during Monday’s meeting board member David Hensley said that the board should reconsider its priorities in light of the district’s recent state report cards.
Testing data from this past spring showed that the district still lags behind where it was before the pandemic when it comes to student proficiency. Test scores also put Robbins and Aberdeen elementary schools in the ‘F’ category of the state’s letter grading system.
“Now doesn’t seem to be the time to be spending millions of dollars on renovating locker rooms when we have two ‘F’ rated schools,” he said.
“Or maybe the school board could go and tour these locker rooms to see if we really want to spend $2 million of our dollars on these locker rooms in lieu of, say, textbooks or maybe we could hire tutors or have a reading program.”
But Superintendent Tim Locklair clarified that the funding available to pay for the improvements is restricted to building repairs and improvements. That’s as opposed to ESSER money that could be used for academic programs to address learning loss during the pandemic.
With federal COVID-19 relief money and more than $8 million in premiums from the sale of the elementary school bonds on top of that, the district is already working on $22 million worth of facility improvements at schools around the county. In the meantime, the district’s regular disbursements from the state education lottery have accumulated. The state pays those funds out to local school districts to build new schools and fix old ones, but within those parameters how they’re spent is up to individual school boards.
So far, Moore County Schools has banked $4.6 million of building funds, between the lottery and the schools’ regular capital payout from the county, that the school board has yet to decide how to spend.
School staff recommended a plan to designate $4.2 million of it, but the board took no action at its meeting this week. The proposal included:
* $980,000 to renovate the gym locker rooms at Union Pines;
* $900,000 to renovate the physical education locker rooms at Pinecrest;
* $638,500 for new air distribution systems at West End Elementary;
* $543,000 in renovations to the special needs education building at Cameron Elementary
* $425,000 for new HVAC at Sandhills Farm Life; and
* $400,000 to replace brick courtyard pavers at Pinecrest.
“This capital recommendation is local capital funds and lottery funds,” Locklair said. “They were projects that we originally were going to process through ESSER funds.”
Hensley maintained that the board should hold off on agreeing to spend the money until the district hires a replacement for outgoing Executive Officer for Operations John Birath. He brought up the gym renovations at Cameron, Highfalls and Westmoore. Each of those projects is estimated at about $2.8 million.
Those projects, already in the planning process and not part of Monday’s agenda item, involve roof replacements and adding air conditioning to those spaces, but have been billed as full gym “modernizations” to bring the buildings up to current standards. This past April, the school board unanimously approved a $500,000 contract with SfL+a Architects to draw up designs for those three projects.
Now, Hensley has criticized those plans as overkill and moved to delay further consideration of the proposed renovations and repairs until November.
“To Mr. Birath’s credit, they're improving the fascia and all this other stuff but all those people wanted was air-conditioning and a non-leaky roof,” he said. “I would ask the board to consider that we just table all this spending until we get a new operations person and we get a new look at these quotes.”
Board Chair Pam Thompson asked if anything on the list qualified as an “urgent” need.
“They are (projects) that I recommend us addressing among a list of many other projects that we certainly need to address capital-wise,” Locklair said. “If the board wanted to take a step back and reassess that with a greater list of projects, we certainly could do that.”
In the meantime, Hensley said that he has informally approached “local contractors” for estimates on replacing roofs and installing air conditioning systems in the elementary school gyms. He did not name specific contractors or whether they could qualify to meet state standards for working on schools.
“We can do grandiose things that involve expensive architects, expensive engineers and doing all of this stuff that takes three years,” he said. “The people just want air conditioning, nice windows, nice fascia and a non-leaking roof.”
He suggested the board wait to find out if work could be done sooner and for much less than the $8 million in bond premiums the board previously approved to modernize those buildings. Designs underway will factor in new windows and insulation so that the gyms can be heated and cooled efficiently.
“We do have a scope of work that the board approved for those gyms. We have had our design services approved and the architecture firm has been working on those designs,” he said. “If I’m not mistaken, it would be bid out at the beginning of the calendar year for those projects. The hope is that we’d have one contractor that would bid all projects and would be able to do those somewhat simultaneously to move those along very quickly.”
Birath said that the district’s plans for adding heating and cooling in the gyms will have to be approved by the state Department of Public Instruction’s school planning division. That wouldn’t necessarily be the case if the district were replacing components of a system already in place.
“When you do the changes and modifications such as … putting an air system in there, we’re required to meet the current standards for air intake as far as outside air relative to the number of people in the space,” he said. “So the air system has to go through that process for review.”
But board members agreed not to take action until November. Vice-Chair Libby Carter did not vote, having left the meeting before the board began consideration of its business agenda.
“I have no problem seeing what the estimates are and have our people see if it meets what we have to do,” said Ed Dennison.
