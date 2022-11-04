Reports of frequent fights and rampant bullying have spurred protests outside of Crain’s Creek Middle School and community meetings calling for changes in the school’s administration over the last few weeks.
Now the Moore County Board of Education is taking a closer look at the scale of the school’s discipline issues and how they’re handled, with some board members calling for the district to add resources at the Vass middle school.
“We need to assure the public that we’re looking at this problem at Crain’s Creek, that we recognize it’s a problem at Crain's Creek, and we’re ready to do something about it,” board member Robert Levy said at the school board’s work session this week.
“I don't want to put any blame on anybody; I just want to know that we’re working cooperatively to take care of the problem.”
This week the board reviewed a more detailed breakdown of disciplinary infractions, including fighting and assaults, at schools around the district over the last year. The schools typically only report what the state Department of Public Instruction defines as “reportable” criminal offenses. Fights between students rarely rise to that level unless they involve a weapon or result in serious injury.
Crain’s Creek and Southern Middle in Aberdeen comprised the vast majority of the 76 fighting incidents reported at the district’s middle schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with 30 and 33 fights respectively.
At Crain’s Creek, administrators handed out 25 suspensions and five in-school suspensions as well as 28 instances of other consequences, such as bus suspensions, in connection with those fights.
Altercations between students where administrators determine that one party never physically engaged beyond acceptable self-defense are defined as assaults. Crain’s Creek reported a single such incident in the last school year.
Starting out the current year, Crain’s Creek has reported nine fights and three assaults as of Oct. 24.
Students caught one of those incidents on video last month. Video showed a boy being tackled by another student in the middle of a classroom, then briefly held down and struck.
It made its way to social media via the mother of one of the students, who criticized Crain’s Creek for how it handled the incident, namely suspending the aggressor rather than permanently removing him from the school.
That video and subsequent posts mobilized a cohort of parents and other community members to hold a series of meetings and demonstrations outside the school.
So far, the district has assigned a new team of counselors and added assistant principals at Crain’s Creek. Stacey Caldwell, a school board member whose daughter attends Crain’s Creek, lobbied last year to add an additional counseling position at the school to account for its enrollment growth.
The schools phased in a countywide redistricting plan over the last two years that brought more of the area south of Vass, including parts of Southern Pines, into Crain’s Creek’s attendance area. In that time, its enrollment has grown from 450 to just under 600 students.
As a result, many students attend class in mobile units while the school board works toward expanding the school.
Southern Middle last school year reported comparable levels of fighting among students to Crain’s Creek last year and 11 assaults.
So far in the current year, Southern has reported four assaults, just one more than Crain’s Creek, and half the number of fights Crain’s Creek has had. Crain’s Creek itself accounts for half of the 18 middle school fights reported in the district in the current school year.
Based on that shift, Levy suggested that Crain’s Creek’s troubles with discipline may stem from the redistricting, which moved over many students who would previously have attended Southern Middle.
“There’s something good happening at Southern Middle,” he said. “Or it could be that we’re just implementing the redistricting program fully between Crain’s Creek and Southern Middle and a lot of economically disadvantaged kids have now left Southern Middle and gone over to Crain’s Creek, which tells us that Crain’s Creek needs more resources so that they can handle this.”
Moore County Schools fully implemented its new attendance areas in the 2021-2022 school year, so there were few changes from last year to this one other than students who received waivers to finish out eighth grade at their original school.
With respect to Southern Middle, that school has created a new administrative position overseeing discipline — usually one of several responsibilities in the assistant principal’s purview — this year using funding made available through its designation as a chronically low-performing “Restart” school.
Board member David Hensley said that the board and public should have access to more detailed information about school discipline infractions than the state requires local districts to report. He asked school staff to bring similar reports to the board about all schools so that the board can evaluate whether or not efforts to manage behavior problems at Crain’s Creek and other schools are having any effect over time.
“If reducing fights or assaults or increasing school safety … if that’s a goal of the school board, then we need periodic reports,” he said. “It’s actually shocking that the school board, and the public, doesn’t get quarterly reports like this, and they should be graphed out over time.”
