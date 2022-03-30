The Rufus McLaughlin American Legion Post 177 sponsored a showing of the film Red Dawn (1984 version) on Monday, raising over $500 that will be directed to the American Red Cross earmarked for Ukraine relief efforts.
Special thanks to Vince Gordon, Gene Mason and Alfred Dixon, who showed up early to help organize, before ticket sales began, and Post 177 would like to express deep gratitude to the volunteers and staff of the Sunrise Theater Preservation Group, who made this fundraiser possible. They went above and beyond all expectations. Thank You!
