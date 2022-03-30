Post 177 at Sunrise Theater

American Legion members attending the Red Dawn showing, from left, District Commander Cliff Bell, Gene Mason, Joseph Kearns, Commander Buzz Rust (Post 72, Aberdeen), Rev. John Gould, 2nd Vice Commander Marsh Smith, Vice Commander Alfred Dixon, Commander Robert Bessler (Post 12, Carthage), Eddie Utley (Post 177’s former Sgt. at Arms), Birtha Shaw (Auxiliary unit treasurer), Commander Vincent Gordon, Historian Dwayne Stevenson and Rev. Robert Taylor.

 Contributed

The Rufus McLaughlin American Legion Post 177 sponsored a showing of the film Red Dawn (1984 version) on Monday, raising over $500 that will be directed to the American Red Cross earmarked for Ukraine relief efforts. 

Special thanks to Vince Gordon, Gene Mason and Alfred Dixon, who showed up early to help organize, before ticket sales began, and Post 177 would like to express deep gratitude to the volunteers and staff of the Sunrise Theater Preservation Group, who made this fundraiser possible. They went above and beyond all expectations. Thank You!

