Over 200 visitors, many of them veterans, came out to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the Joseph G. Henson American Legion Post 12, in Carthage, on Saturday, June 18.
A large event tent anchored the festivities in the summer heat, surrounded by military reenactments and featuring live music by Whiskey Pines and South Ridge Bluegrass. Speakers included Post Commander Phil Vandercook, U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, State Sen. Tom McInnis, Post 177 Adjutant Rebecca Crocker and Korean War Veteran Elton Turner.
“At Post 12, we understand that in order for America to remain free, it must honor and remember the brave. This is an organization of veterans that truly understands the darkness of combat, while providing light to our community and country that we love and pledged to defend. My command philosophy is to create a space for all veterans to enjoy camaraderie and to further deepen all veterans’ commitment to serve our country.” said Cmdr. Vandercook in his welcome speech.
Top-notch military re-enactors added patina with World War II (505th, 82nd Airborne and British XXI paratroopers) as well as Vietnam outfits and gear on display. Additional military collectibles were on display by The Bunker. Many attendees visited the displays and engaged with the re-enactors, some of whom had come from out of state in support of Post 12's centennial. Fellow American Legion included members of Post 523 (Harrisburg), Post 350 (Pinehurst) and Post 72 (Aberdeen).
American Legion Post 12 was founded in 1919 and chartered in 1922. It has 156 members, with many Korean War, Vietnam War, and Gulf War veterans. The American Legion family invites any active-duty military member or veteran with honorable service to join.
The post is named in honor of Pvt. Joseph G. Henson. A son of John Daniel and Margaret Person Henson, he was born April 23, 1896, and grew up in the Bensalem community. He worked on a farm during his youth and attended school at the old Mt. Carmel schoolhouse.
Henson’s father took him to Carthage in a wagon to be inducted into the Army on May 25, 1918. He was sent to Camp Jackson, S.C., for training. He then was transferred to Hoboken, N.J., where he boarded a ship, the U.S.S. Sobral on Aug. 22, 1918, sailing to France. He was a member of Co. F, 356th infantry, a part of the famous “Lost Battalion.” Pvt. Henson was wounded on Nov. 11, 1918, after the Armistice had been signed but before word of the war ending had reached all of the troops. He never regained consciousness, and died on Nov. 13, 1918. He is thought to be the last soldier from Moore County to become a casualty of World War I. His father received his body at the train depot in Robbins in the early part of 1920, and he was interred in the Mt. Carmel cemetery, just off Mt. Carmel Road in Moore County.
