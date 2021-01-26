When Hurricane Florence interrupted communication from the emergency shelters and the Emergency Operations Center, members of the Moore County Amateur Radio Society (MOCARS) stepped in to keep communication going across the county.
To stay prepared for emergencies like that, MOCARS uses training exercises like the upcoming Winter Field Day.
“It helps us keep our skills sharp,” said James Johnson, a spokesperson for the MOCARS.
According to the Winter Field Day Association’s website, the WFDA's goal is to help enhance ham radio operators' skills ready for all environmental conditions found in the U.S. and Canada during the spring, summer, fall and winter.
This year, the group will gather at the Train Depot in Robbins from 2 p.m. on Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is expected to bring its communications division to the event as well, according to the announcement of the event at the recent Robbins Board of Commissioners meeting.
“Our club is active in supporting the Sheriff’s Office and the Moore County Emergency Operations Management group when necessary because of a disaster or weather or whatever,” Johnson said. “Whenever they need help, we can mobilize our guys and girls to go man whatever spots they need to provide emergency communications.”
In the case of Hurricane Florence, members of MOCARS used their ham radios to keep the shelters in contact from each location they were located.
Along with preparing for establishing emergency radio communications, the event also is for ham radio operators to connect for the 24 hours. MOCARS is one of six sites registered in North Carolina for the field day.
“What we do is go to a site and set up our radios to talk to other ham radio clubs across the country,” Johnson said.
The event is closed to the public due to possible spread of COVID-19, and the venue itself was changed because of the virus.
“Normally we do this at the Health Department, but because of the virus, it’s not available,” Johnson said.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 692-7271 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
