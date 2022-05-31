Back in 2019, The Academy of Moore County became the first public school in the county to earn an “A” rating from the state’s education department.
Neither in that moment — nor in the turbulent years since — has Allyson Schoen ever taken that success for granted. With the school stronger than ever, Schoen is finally stepping down and retiring, but not without a bit of reflection at what’s been achieved.
The Academy of Moore’s charter was one of the first granted by the state when it opened the door to charter schools in 1997. But the school’s future looked bleak by the time Schoen became the school’s director of education in 2009 after three years as assistant director under Bill Moore.
What started as MAST middle school with 100 students in Southern Pines had expanded to K-8, doubled its enrollment and had just moved into a $2.2 million school building in Aberdeen.
But the Academy was still working to recover from a stretch of low performance. Fewer than 60 percent of students performed at grade level for three years in a row in the mid 2000s. By the spring of 2010, the school was within weeks of being forced to shut down as the state threatened to deny its charter renewal.
Schoen initially hesitated to take the reins from Moore. She’d been a teacher in Ohio, then at The O’Neal School and West End Elementary after moving to Moore County. She felt stymied as an educator in the traditional public schools at that time, but watched the advent of charter schools from a distance until she was offered a job teaching sixth grade at MAST.
“I just felt like I was put in a box and there was an opportunity that opened up,” said Schoen. “I thought I had nothing to lose so I jumped ship and basically I never looked back.”
Not that she was never tempted to throw in the towel, even as she went into legal battle to buy the school more time to improve. A year into her tenure, she went before an administrative law judge in Raleigh to appeal the State Board of Education’s vote to discontinue the Academy’s charter earlier that spring.
Schoen believed in the school’s corrective action plan, which Moore had begun to implement, and knew what she had to do — whether or not it would be popular.
“I just knew I had a great board of directors who believed in me, and I just had to weed out the good from the bad,” she said. “As time went on I hired quality staff and they were on board and from there it just grew. It wasn’t an easy task. We went through some difficult periods, but the main thing was I kept persevering.”
Reinventing the Academy meant abandoning the school’s original identity as a STEM-focused middle school once and for all. Since the school didn’t enroll enough middle school students to command enough funding for things like athletics and band, it cut the middle school grades to allow room for the more viable and popular K-5 program to grow.
Around the same time it converted to a year-round calendar and began to find its identity as a true “school of choice.”
“I had a facility and a program I had to build from the bottom up. I had teachers and administrators that had left, so that’s when I started to just rebuild the school from the ground up. We put a lot of hard work into it, we did Saturday school and it paid off,” said Schoen.
The Academy now enrolls around 500 students and maintains a waiting list in almost every grade. A $2.7 million expansion with 10 classrooms opened in 2019.
In 2018-2019, around 90 percent of its students passed the state’s End of Grade tests for grades three and up, earning the Academy that “A” grade. Just this March, the state renewed its charter for another 10 years.
That meteoric rise over 10 years has been a team effort that Schoen credits primarily to the Academy’s teachers.
“This team is like a family. I feel like I’ve built a lot of trust between myself and the teachers. I’ve got an open door policy.. It’s kind of like teaching back in the day when I first started,” Schoen said.
“Even though we’re doing well academically, it’s still very fragile. I tell them every year when we come back, it's a three legged stool: governance, academics and finance. If one of those legs breaks on the stool we can go down as fast as we came out of this.”
The school was not immune to the pandemic-induced backslide in scores last year, but it maintained high proficiency levels relative to other public schools.
With the worst of COVID-19 hopefully in the rearview mirror, Schoen and her husband Richard, who has served as the Academy’s director of operations, are retiring at the end of the school year.
Schoen is confident that her successor, Dale Buie, will maintain the school’s collaborative culture. Buie is a former Moore County Schools Principal of the Year. He served in that office at Southern Pines Elementary and previously Cameron Elementary, and last worked for the district as its senior director for operations.
The transition is a poignant coda for Buie and Schoen, who previously taught together in Moore County Schools. They became principals around the same time and remained in touch as they shared the trials and tribulations of the job.
“It’s been really cool to see how this place grew and grew, and to see the growth it has made,” Buie told staff and parents last week at an end-of-year celebration in Schoen’s honor.
“It’s just so refreshing to know that I’m coming into a place that is successful, where children grow, where there's parent support, board support, community support, and you are the reason why, my friend. You really are, and I am just privileged to be following in behind you.”
In retirement, Schoen plans to travel and spend more time with her family — but she’ll probably be back in the classroom as a substitute before long.
Working for another education director might be an adjustment for some at the school, but second-grade teacher Erin Fox, who Schoen hired right out of graduate school, said she’s excited to see what new ideas Buie will bring.
Now finishing her ninth year at the Academy, Fox said that she’s consistently had her support in deciding how to run her classroom: from curriculum and interventions for struggling students to adopting a class pet.
“Mrs. Schoen lets us have the freedom to be teachers. We still have to teach the same standards, and everything else that everybody else (in public schools) does, but she gives us the freedom to meet the needs of our kids. She’s always had our back for everything,” she said.
“We’re pretty much one big happy family here. Even though we’ve gotten bigger and we’ve got a bunch of new faces, we kind of have an open-door policy where we’re always in each other’s classrooms talking to one another and interacting with different grade levels.”
An outdoor tent was decorated with a few dozen hand-drawn cards from the students wishing the Schoens a happy retirement.
“They wanted to show how they felt being at this school, so a lot of it is extremely colorful and happy because that’s what the Schoens represent to them,” said PTO vice president Jennifer Locke.
Locke moved to the area three years ago prepared to tour the gamut of local schools as she’d done with every other military move. But she knew she was in the right place as soon as she crossed through the front door at the Academy and met Schoen.
“It’s just a really positive place, the whole staff wants you to feel like it’s your family,” said Locke.
“I think that they’ve really sought out the right staff, had the right plan for what their vision was and they stuck to that. When you get everybody on board and everybody has that sort of ‘‘Yes we can do this,’ attitude, the kids feel it too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.