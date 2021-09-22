County leaders have signaled their support to locate a permanent display housing replicas of America’s founding documents on the grounds of the new courthouse facility in Carthage.
The selected site is easily accessible to the public and is “very appropriate,” Chairman Frank Quis said, noting similar Charters of Freedom settings where replicas of the Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution and Bill of Rights are displayed have primarily been located at or near courthouses around the state.
However, during Tuesday’s meeting, several speakers expressed concern about traffic, parking and other safety issues around the courthouse facility.
“This is an important project that deserves the support of all county residents, regardless of political affiliation,” said Republican Club President Tom Adams, who spoke on behalf of the Moore County GOP.
“(The location) while lovely and functional, it is a courthouse. When the court is in recess, people will be going outside to smoke and looking for gathering places. On those days, in particular, it is not really a place where you want to bring children,” Adams said, also calling attention to the busy Carthage traffic circle where the courthouse is situated. “It could prove dangerous for buses to load and unload. Parking is a problem and it is noisy.”
Instead, he said, locating the Charters adjacent to the Moore County Veterans Memorial in Carthage was a preferable site. Working in collaboration with other groups involved, including veterans organizations, they have resolved a technical issue that had previously impeded that potential location.
Adams added that all of the veterans named on the Memorial walls began their service to their country by swearing to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.
“There is not an end date to that Oath. What better place to put the Charters then in a place where all who have in common a love for the country and the documents represented?”
Tom Brady spoke on behalf of the American Legion Post #12 in Carthage. He said they also believe the Veterans Memorial would be a superior site for the Charters of Freedom because the park-like setting is more conducive to reflection on the meaning of the documents and the Memorial emphasizes that significance.
“Most of the names on those walls are of veterans who served and survived. But many are of those who died to protect our country, our countrymen, our freedom and our way of life.” Brady said.
The initial concept of a Charters of Freedom setting was presented to county leaders in April by Foundation Forward, an educational nonprofit organization which aims to install similar permanent monuments in all 100 North Carolina counties and, eventually, all 3,142 jurisdictions across the country.
As proposed and presented, all material and project costs would be funded entirely through private donations, but the actual site of the setting would be on public, county-owned property.
In addition to replicas of the nation’s founding documents, typically each semi-circular Charters of Freedom setting also includes permanent pavers recognizing individuals and sponsors. In addition, a donors’ plaque is placed prominently at the setting and a time capsule is also sealed at each project site to be opened on Constitution Day, Sept. 17, 2087, which is the 300th anniversary of the Constitution.
Moore County Superior Court Judge James Webb commended county leaders on their decision to locate the proposed Charters on courthouse grounds. But, in acknowledging the concerns presented by others, suggested perhaps two permanent settings would be appropriate. He said the Constitution and Bill of Rights form the foundation of “our rule of law,” which are followed daily at the courthouse across the street.
“I am of the opinion that once the new courts facility is constructed, thousands of people over decades will have the opportunity to read, study and understand these Charters of Freedom, and exactly how important they are and what they mean,” Webb said. “Thousands of jurors will report for jury service across the street and have the opportunity to view these Charters, as well as attorneys, witnesses, law enforcement, and school children.”
Other speakers included Mike Friedel, who said he was disappointed in county leaders for “dragging their feet” and not showing full support for the Charters of Freedom project.
Kevin Lewis said does not object to the Charters of Freedom setting but objects to “an edited version” because the display, as proposed, does not recognize all of the amendments that govern the nation. He noted one of the amendments that would not be included is the 15th Amendment which extended the right to vote to men of all races, and the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote.
“It is wrong to do an edited version and it is because, I think, some people do not want to recognize that other people have rights in this country,” said Lewis. “The amendments are as much a part of the Charters of Freedom as the original document.”
In other business on Tuesday, the Moore County Board of Commissioners:
Proclaimed Oct. 3-9 as National 4-H Week and recognized the Moore County Cooperative Extension office and two members of the Moore County 4-H Teen Leadership Council.
Received a report from Commissioner Jerry Daeke on the 2021 session of the Board of Equalization and Review
Appointed Mike Cameron, Rich Lambdin, Carlton Cole, and James Dunlap to the Fire Commission
Approved a contract with Withers Ravenel, Inc. for work at the Aberdeen residential waste collection site
Approved addendums 4 and 5 with Moseley Architects for fees associated with the new courthouse facility project
Adopted joint resolution to appoint members of the Sandhills Center Board of Directors in a manner and with a composition other than as required by NCGS 122C-118.1
The Commissioners have been very supportive of the Charters of Freedom from the very beginning and I don't think they've dragged their feet at all. I do think it would be a good idea to include all amendments to our Constitution in the display.
John Misiaszek
