Federal, state and local authorities on Monday said they were continuing to press their investigation into Saturday night's attack on two power transmission substations in Carthage and West End.

"Violence and sabotage will not be tolerated," said Gov. Roy Cooper, who spoke Monday afternoon at the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center in Carthage after meeting with authorities.

Aerial view of Carthage Substation

An aerial view of work being done at the Duke Energy substation in Carthage.
Download PDF State of Emergency for Moore County
REMC Substation

The Randolph Electric Membership Corp. substation off Daubs Chapel Road. REMC engineer Aubin Reynolds said every available workers and contractor is out trying to reroute lines and restore power to customers.
Carthage substation damage

Duke Energy crews at the Carthage substation Sunday afternoon. Workers on the scene declined to comment except to say that "it's going to be a long time" on repairs to the infrastructure. 

(7) comments

JD Rhoades
Dusty Rhoades

Further "protest" of the drag show?

Hey, as Tucker Carlson likes to say, I'm just asking questions. Why is the right afraid of questions?

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

It figures that one of your ilk would make such a ridiculous statement, never letting a crisis go to waste. If you attended the event yesterday would you have noticed that the show supporters were the ones more likely of violent acts. But this would be totally illogical, if in fact they all lived in Moore County and weren’t recruited from elsewhere. Most likely is a continuation of drug gang wars fueled by the now open border to Mexico and the flood of drugs this has brought to our county. But it’s all speculation. Let’s let our excellent law force do their investigation and find the perpetrators, which they will.

Report Add Reply
Sally Larson

Sorry Kent. This is definitely the work of the far right. The rest of us don't care whether a man wears a dress or not.

Report Add Reply
Lynn Hancock

Not ridiculous at all,! The NCBI & FBI have been called in by Gov Cooper & Rep Hudson. Why on earth would the show supporters commit a violent act as a result of the show going on? There is absolutely NO LOGIC in your thinking…ever!!

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

Praying for the safety of the technicians doing the repair work and for our Sheriff in finding the perpetrators, which will happen.

Report Add Reply
Ellen Pfann

I read somewhere they missed Robbins. This is a lot of trouble just to incontinence us. I hope they deploy the National Guard or army to help. Stay safe all.

Report Add Reply
George Desser

Outage extended into Seven Lakes.

Report Add Reply

