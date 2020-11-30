Combat medics from across the All American Division were tested physically and mentally last week through a series of tasks over several days to determine the most proficient medical personnel.
Competitors participated in an Army Combat Fitness Test, medical written exam, day and night land navigation, weapons familiarity, and most importantly, practical medical evaluation.
The winner of this year's competition were Best medic, Sgt. Steven Murden, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division; and Best medic runner up, Sgt. Joseph Cooper, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.
The winners will move on to compete at the Army level in January.
