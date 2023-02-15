The Southern Pines Town Council has approved development of cottage rentals within Southern Pines Golf Club, but not without imposing 11 conditions that council members hope will alleviate concerns of neighbors.
The cottage debate began in November when the town’s planning board reviewed the proposal. About 30 residents attended that meeting to voice concerns about the lodging development. Many of the same faces were at the final decision.
The 10 cottages will be off Country Club Circle, where the former Elks Club Lodge stood. The Elks Club was demolished in 2021 following the purchase of Southern Pines Golf Club by the Bell family and partner Haresh Tharani. The ownership group also controls the Mid Pines and Pine Needles golf resorts on Midland Road.
The cottages are designed to house guests who want to play across all three courses. There will be a total of 52 guest rooms. The application lists 56 rooms, but following a question from council member Taylor Clement, the applicant agreed to decrease the total number of available rooms. Clement wanted the total reduced to 48, the number first presented to residents several months ago. She thought 52 was a fair compromise.
Council members also briefly discussed the importance of golf tourism in Southern Pines; the general welfare of nearby residents; the impact of the development on property values; and the appropriateness of the cottages within the facilities, resource and recreation zoning district.
Clement listed multiple reasons the golf cottages align with the town's comprehensive long range plan. She said the cottages nod to the history of Southern Pines, including the town’s start as a “resort” destination, and aid in enhancing the historic 1906 Donald Ross-designed course.
She also referenced the compatibility of the cottages’ scale and architecture with nearby neighborhoods. For this project, Clement said the public interest seems to outweigh individual interests.
Mayor Pro-Tem Paul Murphy said neighboring property values would likely shoot “through the roof” because of the development. Lower property values was one concern of residents at earlier meetings.
The 11 conditions attached to the council’s include:
* the development will have a 25-foot undisturbed buffer and a 10-foot planted buffer at the property’s edge, totaling 35 feet;
* further improvements or extensions of infrastructure will be at the developer’s expense;
* a secondary entrance at the end of South Ridge Street will be designed with grass pavers, remain locked at all times and be used only for emergency vehicles;
* construction traffic will be prohibited from using South Ridge Street;
* signage will comply with town rules;
* fire and outdoor entertainment areas will face the golf course;
* rooms within each cottage will be limited to two adults;
* the exterior architecture will vary across the structures to be more in line with neighborhood character;
* the applicant, town staff and the N.C. Department of Transportation will examine improvement options for the Morganton Road, Country Club Circle and Country Club Drive intersection;
* the development will abide by a 65-foot setback from the property line; and
* guest rooms will be capped at 52.
Clement also acknowledged the applicant's willingness to compromise before the council’s final vote.
“I feel like we tried really hard to make a compromise that can make the neighbors happy. Before it even came to us, you increased the setback, the buffer; you moved the fire pits …” Clement said. “Beyond that, I searched through the complaints and looked for a way for you all to change that would make the neighbors happy, and the only thing that I can see that would appease the neighbors is for there not to be a successful golf course there, because a successful golf course will draw traffic, and it will draw people, and it will create noise. And I do think it’s important to protect that golf course as an asset to our town.”
(2) comments
I can't envision any improvement for the Morgantown Road, Country Club Circle and Country Club Drive intersection that can be made. The added traffic will be tough and ending up on Indiana Avenue which is in horrible shape with terrible speeding doesn't help either. Between Southern Pines and Aberdeen, the travel by people living along Bethesda Road and Fort Bragg Road doesn't leave much, except Indiana Avenue, in bad shape, and Saunders Boulevard with its additional building and an old two lane bridge that has large potholes in it tough access to downtown Southern Pines and US 1.
Bad move
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.