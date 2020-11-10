Alex Trebek, the beloved game show host who died Sunday of pancreatic cancer, mentioned Pinehurst in one of his final appearances on “Jeopardy!”
The village was named in the following clue read by Trebek in the first round of Tuesday’s episode, which was taped only months before his death.
“Originally in Pinehurst, North Carolina, the world hall of fame for this sport now makes its home in Florida.”
None of the three contestants buzzed in with the correct response to the $400 clue, making it a “triple stumper” in the parlance of “Jeopardy!” fans. Returning champion Ben Lewis, who was dethroned by the episode’s end, incorrectly guessed the sport was NASCAR.
It was golf.
The World Golf Hall of Fame opened in Pinehurst in September 1974. President Gerald Ford was among the many high-profile guests who turned out for the grand opening of the $2.7 million complex.
It was acquired a decade later by the PGA, which eventually shuttered the facility to build a new hall of fame in St. Augustine, Florida.
Pinehurst has been mentioned by Trebek in three other golf-themed clues since 1988, according to the website J! Archive. He referenced Pinehurst No. 2 during a Teachers Tournament episode in May 2017.
Like everyone else, we will sorely miss @Jeopardy's Alex Trebek. We were fortunate to have been part of a clue recently: https://t.co/GV4bvHc3Mr— Pinehurst Resort (@PinehurstResort) November 8, 2020
Pinehurst Resort and Country Club tweeted a clip from that episode on Sunday in tribute to Trebek, who continued taping new episodes of "Jeopardy!" in the days before his death. He was 80.
Trebek’s final show is set to air on Christmas Day.
