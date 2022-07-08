Scotty Malta, who led the Moore County Airport for the past three years, stepped down as director last week and has been replaced in the interim by the man who has already led the airport three times.
Moore County native and local aviation icon Ron Maness is back yet again at the airport’s controls. He stepped in after Malta put in his notice to leave. His last day was July 1.
In March 2020, it was Malta who replaced Maness as airport director after Maness announced plans to retire. Malta started in his position on March 15, 2020, the day many refer to as “the first day of the national pandemic.” He spent much of the first two years working remotely.
“And now I am stepping in for Malta — people are calling me ‘the airport version of Groundhog Day’ because I just keep popping up,” the congenial Maness says. “I do want everyone to know that I have a large bucket list of things I still need to do, but I am out of retirement as long as it takes to find the right person for the job.”
Maness first served as airport director from 2004-2005, and then was recalled to his former employer U.S. Airways, where he was a senior pilot. He returned to the airport and served from 2010 to 2012. He rejoined the airport in 2018. He also was a consultant to the airport for the 2014 U.S. Open.
Mike Jones, chairman of the Moore County Airport Authority, is hopeful that the hiring process will be smooth and Maness will be back to his list and his six grandchildren “within the next few months.”
The nationwide search is set to launch within the next week and the Airport Authority has once again hired ADK Executive Search to aid in the process. ADK is one of the country’s few executive recruiting companies with a focus on aviation.
The last time Maness retired, more than 40 people were vetted, qualified and interviewed before the board was presented with a portfolio of each candidate that, ultimately, led to Malta. Tom McPherson, former airport authority chairman, called the prior search “the most thorough, professional and thoughtful process I have ever seen in an executive placement.”
Malta’s departure was “for personal reasons and he is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren and family in Virginia,” Jones said. “Scotty and I had lunch together right before he left. We are all sad to see him go. He was really dedicated to the job.”
Malta could not be reached for comment.
Lauren White, director of the Sandhills Fliers flight school housed in the airport and just a few steps down the hall from the airport manager’s office said, “As someone who is fairly new to the airport family, I did not know Ron prior, but I can tell you that around here he is very well-known and respected and everyone seems genuinely happy to have him back around.”
Maness, a native of High Falls, entered the Air Force and trained as a pilot. He was selected to fly the premier interceptor jet of the time, the supersonic F-106. Eventually he joined the Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team, the highest possible recognition for an Air Force pilot.
After retiring from the Air Force, Maness eventually became a captain for US Airways, now American Airlines. He flew eight different types of jetliners and concluded his career as the acceptance test pilot for new planes being delivered to the airline from Brazil.
At the airport, both Maness and Jones were eager to talk about the revised and recently approved state budget. It earmarks $2.5 million for “capital improvements and equipment” at the airport.
“We are especially grateful for Senator Tom McInnis and the work he did on behalf of our airport,” Jones said.
McInnis, who chairs the powerful Senate Transportation Committee, said he was pleased to help the airport but wasn’t slowing down. "We will continue,” he said, “to work in Raleigh to bring economic progress to every corner of Moore County.”
On Thursday, Maness had a day full of conference calls, meetings and planning. He shared that the Federal Aviation Administration and the Division of Aviation had completed the funding for replacing all of the lights on the runway with LED lights. He called it “a huge improvement in cost, safety, and reliability,” noting that the funding for this project was separate from the budget monies.
Maness also talked about what he referred to as “the next big thing around here,” a land-use study “that will evaluate our airport and give us cost-effective, customer-facing improvements that we will be able to accomplish now and in the future.”
“We are looking forward to seeing what these people have to say.”
Jones is just as excited about the future of the airport.
“When we spoke with (the search firm,) we decided to really market ourselves this time,” Jones said. “We want young aviation executives to see how great this community is to raise a family, to shop and to have everything they could possibly need to live happily.”
The board also added to its recruitment package the airport’s vision and mission statement. Jones believes that Moore County’s statements are a little different from the average airport in that they emphasize golf, business and military needs in addition to serving the community.
“It would be great to have a woman in this position or some diversity,” Jones said. “Moore County is becoming more and more diverse and our airport could reflect that as well.”
Both Maness and Jones encouraged anyone who is interested in the wide variety of projects on the horizon for the airport to attend the next authority meeting on Wednesday, July 14 at 9 a.m. in the airport conference room.
Contact Sam Hudson at (678) 577-6183 or sam@thepilot.com
