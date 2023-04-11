The Moore County Airport hosts two flight schools, an active aircraft maintenance facility, and eight private aeronautical businesses. More than 100 customers permanently park their aircraft at the airport.
The Moore County Board of Commissioners recently convened for a special meeting at the local airport to hear a presentation on the facility’s funding needs.
Addressing the commissioners last Tuesday, Mike Jones, chairman of the Moore County Airport Authority, said the vast majority of the Sandhills’ 1.4 million annual visitors do not touch down at the airport. Many of the people who do fly to visit Moore County, he said, land at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and drive the rest of the way.
“But the important people, the real people who make the decisions — who are saying, ‘Yes, we're going to have our sales meeting there. Yes, we're going to bring our customers there’ — are people who come in private jets,” Jones said, adding that “for those influencers, for those decision makers, for those executives, this is the front door to the Pinehurst Resort experience.”
But the airport, he said, was not designed to make a memorable first impression on well-heeled travelers. The decades-old facility “was built in a different time for different needs,” according to Jones.
“We need to change this facility and some of the others around the airport to (make) it a little bit more modern and to be an appropriate and suitable face for the resort experience,” he said.
That makeover calls for a multi-million-dollar runway renovation, among other upgrades. Jones said he eventually hopes to persuade the board to “help support us on these large infrastructure programs.”
“There's a number of different ways we can do it,” he said. “We can do a private-public partnership of some sort. We could use money or grants from you folks to go to the state and say, ‘Hey, the county’s in, why don't you guys jump into the pool too?’”
Jones went on to suggest that the county commissioners could help fund the enhancements by placing airport-related property taxes into a “special fund.”
“When we come up with a project that you deem suitable, you dip into that piggy bank and say, ‘Yes, here's $600,000,’ or whatever the number might be,” said Jones, who estimated that the airport generates $250,000 a year in property taxes. “If that could just be put into a special piggy bank to be used for airport-style projects, we think that would be a really big plus.”
While the commissioners did not immediately commit to any of the funding proposals presented during the meeting, multiple members of the board voiced their appreciation of the facility and its contribution to local tourism. They were taken on a tour of the airport following the presentation.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(1) comment
Increase the room tax to 6% and use the additional funds for airport needs. It's been done before and can be done again. It is, after all, tourism related infrastructure.
John Misiaszek
