The Moore County Airport Authority, which operates the publicly owned airport, has formed a Business Advisory Committee to allow local business leaders to provide input and guidance on airport planning.
The announcement was made by authority chairman Mike Jones during the board’s meeting earlier this month. The Business Advisory Committee will consist of leaders with differing business backgrounds, professional experience and education.
“The Business Advisory Committee will provide fresh eyes on the Moore County Airport and will focus on the positive growth for the facility,” said Jones. “Business Advisory Committee agenda items will be structured to follow the long-term strategic plan that has recently been completed for the airport. This will help to fulfill the mission of the airport to be an engine of economic growth and opportunity for the people of Moore County and region.”
The eight-member committee will report directly to Airport Manager Scotty Malta and include:
* Eric Kuester, vice president, sales marketing and business development for Pinehurst Resort;
* Moore County Partners in Progress Executive Director Natalie Hawkins;
* Phil Werz, president and CEO of the Convention and Visitors Bureau of Pinehurst, Southern Pines, and Aberdeen;
* Charles Gregg, CEO at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic;
* Janeen Driscoll, director of brand communications for the United States Golf Association;
* Germain Brandt Elkins, vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of the Sandhills Community College Foundation; and
* Gretchen Kelly, administrative director of government and public relations at FirstHealth of the Carolinas.
An additional member representing the Moore County Board of Commissioners will round-off the committee. All members will serve a two-year term on behalf of the Moore County Airport.
Kuester, who has been appointed as the committee’s chairman, said, “It is an honor to lead this committee of community stakeholders, who all have a vested interest in the successes for the Moore County Airport.
“The Business Advisory Committee will provide collective input to the Airport Authority as we assist the senior staff with navigating political issues, advance new business ideas, develop fundraising and grant funding opportunities and seek to be more involved with the strategies and growth of the Airport for the betterment of the community.”
Quarterly meetings for the Business Advisory Committee will be held at the airport beginning in April.
The Moore County Airport is ranked 15th in North Carolina with an annual local economic impact of more than $93 million. The facility is expanding with the addition of new hangars, and planned capital improvements to improve the aircraft ramp areas, runways and the terminal buildings.
Enhanced aircraft maintenance availability, pilot training programs, flying clubs, and increased community events are all part of the future for the Moore County Airport.
“Our airport, like the area resorts and hotels, is busy,“ said Malta. “We have a lot of work to do, and we are excited to have a new Business Advisory Committee onboard to help us prepare to greet thousands of travelers over the next few years, especially during the 2024 Men’s U.S. Open Championship in 2024. We want everyone in Moore County to know what a valuable asset the airport is for our community.”
“We are the gateway to the ‘Home of American Golf,’” Jones said, “and we are dedicated to serving our region as one of the best aviation airports in North America. ‘One mile of highway will take you one mile, but one mile of runway will take you anywhere in the world’.”
