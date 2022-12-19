Once again the Southern Pines Town Council put pencil to paper to work out the math on a pro…
The Carolina is located across the road from the Moore County Airport. To build out phases 3B and 4, developers need approval of a preliminary development plan and major subdivision preliminary plat.
The Carolina existed as a residential area and golf course within Whispering Pines before it was annexed to Southern Pines in 1995. A master plan permitted in 1998, and updated in 1999, allowed for the development of 495 homes and 96 assisted living units.
Caropines Ventures LLC bought the development in 2013 from bankruptcy and later bought the golf course in 2017. It submitted a comprehensive plan in 2018 to rezone 385 acres of undeveloped residential areas and part of the Arnold Palmer-designed golf course to construct more housing.
The approved plan, modified after months of discussions with residents, allowed for construction of up to 550 residential units over a 10-year timeline, including 15 phases of development. All phases should be complete by October 2028.
A total of 150 lots have been approved thus far. That would increase to 227 with the development of 77 lots between these two phases.
Planning Director BJ Grieve presented the planning board with a list of items town staff would like to see updated in the latest plan. He asked for the developer to:
* conduct another red-cockaded woodpecker study because the last one was done in 2018. Cavity trees for nests and roosting were identified on-site at the time, and the area was enrolled in the Red Cockaded Woodpecker Safe Harbor program with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife;
* remove a clause that gives administrative flexibility to make changes to the plans based on “market conditions” or engineering design constraints;”
* pave the entirety of the Avenue of the Carolinas before 3B and 4 plats are completed. The roadway, which connects to Airport Road, was promised to be complete in March of 2022 but remains a gravel path; and
* provide water and gravity sewer system plans for the town engineer to review.
Phase 3B would consist of 12 single-family homes on a minimum of 8,000 square-foot lots and 11 cottages on a minimum of 5,000 square-foot lots. Phase 4 would consist of 54 townhomes on a minimum of 2,000 square-foot lots.
Houses would be accessed through a number of internal roadways connecting to the Avenue of the Carolinas.
Linda B. Holmes, on behalf of her neighbors in The Carolina, said residents are upset that the road is unpaved and poses safety concerns for kids. Residents want a date for when the road will be finished. This idea was echoed by planning board member Andy Bleggi, who suggested a date be provided to the town council.
The plan currently gives a seven- to nine-month estimate for road completion. Developer Perry Shelley said the road will definitely be completed, but he is unsure of when because of the approval process and construction costs.
A traffic impact assessment conducted in August included a list of improvements, including development of left and right turn lanes off of Airport Road, and a westbound right-turn slip lane between Airport Road and N.C. 22.
Holmes said the biggest concern for further construction and development was safety, especially because of the number of young families.
In her discussion, Holmes noted several areas of needed improvement, including general maintenance of the area because of signs of erosion, overgrown ditches and stormwater ponds that always have “three to four feet” of standing water.
Further, the planning board spent a fair amount of time discussing amenities. Paul Saathof, an associate with Koontz Jones Design, provided a list of current and planned amenities, including a clubhouse, short golf course, sidewalks and walking trails, and a pool. He said they plan to construct a splash pad and community gardens.
Clarity on what was available to residents eased some concerns about alignment with the original plan, but Holmes said “you’ve got to think children,” in regards to what is available for the neighborhood. Residents want playgrounds, she said, not just open woods.
