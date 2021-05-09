Charles Smith III says he enjoys executing a surprise, and Mother’s Day was the perfect time for the Airman 1st Class in the U.S. Air Force to surprise his mom the day it's meant for.
While a lot of his plan was up in the air for the last few weeks until he got last-minute approval for the day off, picking IHOP as the location was the obvious choice for him.
“Ever since it opened, every Mother’s Day we’ve been coming here for our Mother’s Day breakfast,” Smith said.
During a busy Sunday morning at the IHOP in Southern Pines, Smith, 29, came from the kitchen area to the table of his mother, Roxanne Guagliardo, and stepfather, Richard Furr, holding a bouquet of flowers and his meal.
In a moment of disbelief, Guagliardo dropped the paper used to hold the utensils and napkin together out of her hand before putting her hands over her face.
“The tears. Definitely shocked,” Guagliardo said, still in a state of bewilderment.
Smith is stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana and received last-minute approval for a day off on Mother’s Day, the go-ahead needed to execute the shocking moment for his mother.
Being stationed more than 2,000 miles away from Moore County – Smith’s home since 2002 – and COVID-19 restrictions have limited times for the mother and son to have meals face to face like the one shared on Sunday.
A quick fly in by Smith for Thanksgiving was the last holiday spent with his family, as distance separated them on Christmas and both of their birthdays in April. Smith enlisted in the Air Force more than a year ago, and Guagliardo had to watch her son graduate from basic training on a computer screen.
The distance is still unable to fully separate the close-knit family.
“On birthdays we make it this habit to call at midnight so we were the first person to tell them happy birthday. She would call me at 12 o’clock her time, which is 10 o’clock my time, and then she would call me at 12 o’clock my time, 2 o’clock her time,” Smith said. “It’s kind of dorky, but still cool because you want that title of saying, ‘hey, I’m the first one to tell you happy birthday.’”
As cover for the surprise, Guagliardo’s boss, Cassidy Johnson, at Pinehurst Neurology told her the Mother’s Day IHOP tradition could continue this year as they would have breakfast together and then FaceTime Smith from the restaurant.
“He sent me something saying, 'you need to go there for Mother’s Day. They have something there for you.' So I said, ‘OK.’ I really didn’t want to go because this is kind of our family thing, like a family tradition,” Guagliardo said. “My boss told me, ‘you’re going, and I’m going to be there with my phone so you can FaceTime your son.’”
Early on, there was a moment of suspecting something was up by the one who knows her son best.
“I went up to her and said, ‘is he up to something?’ And she’s like, ‘no. He does want you to go to IHOP though,’” Guagliardo said.
Smith flies out on Monday back to Montana, ending the quick trip back home. For all of Smith's flying over one weekend, it was all about keeping the tradition going and to see the priceless look on his mother’s face, making this the family’s most memorable Mother’s Day to date.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(1) comment
Good stuff, so many are unable to do the same, but glad for him and his family for making such an effort.
