Twenty-three cats and dogs caught a “freedom flight” Tuesday morning to Massachusetts as part of an effort to give shelter animals a second chance at adoption.
It Takes A Village Rescue, based in Sanford, works with shelters up north to help cats and dogs find their forever homes. The rescue, which relies solely on foster parents and volunteers, began about five years ago.
Co-founder Lori St. James said North Carolina has an overpopulation of cats and dogs because of relaxed laws around spaying and neutering. Pets are often abandoned or surrendered to a shelter because they’re pregnant.
“This is the worst year seen, and it’s not getting better,” St. James said.
It Takes A Village has already rescued an estimated 140 dogs this year — 50 more than this time last year.
The rescue teamed up with Cape Ann Animal Aid in Massachusetts to receive the pets and Pilots To The Rescue for the flight. The groups partnered once before in February, saving five dogs and 14 cats.
Pilots To The Rescue is volunteer-based, so pilots donate their time and skills to help save pets from euthanasia. The organization went on 61 missions in 2022 and saved 770 animals. It has already saved 268 cats and dogs this year.
Pilots Paul Mamauag and Thomas Sanicola met with volunteers at the Moore County Airport to transport the animals. Sanicola succinctly said, “we get to fly planes and save animals,” as to why they volunteer.
North Carolina is the third-highest euthanasia state in the country, meaning animals that don’t get adopted are often euthanized because there are not enough resources to take care of them.
St. James described the situation with a simple supply and demand model. She said the supply of pets in North Carolina is too high, so many animals are not adopted. But Massachusetts has a shortage of pets, so the demand is high, and animals get adopted quickly.
Before working with Pilots To The Rescue, It Takes A Village would drive animals to Massachusetts. This new partnership dramatically decreases the time it takes to transport the animals. A drive usually takes over 12 hours, while a flight takes about three hours.
Volunteer and foster parent Jennifer Carpenter helped handle the animals' flight on Tuesday. She emphasized the importance of fixing pets and supporting local shelters.
“We are all in massive, massive need of help because all of the shelters are full; all of our foster homes are packed with dogs,” she said.
It Takes A Village recently took in about eight dogs, all pregnant or had recently given birth. Carpenter said each litter included between four and 11 puppies.
“Which meant we got stuck with 120 puppies in one single, little time period,” Carpenter said. “You know, it only takes once, and then you get 11 puppies, and it just grows and grows and grows.”
St. James said the increase in abandoned or surrendered dogs over the last couple of years is likely an effect of the pandemic. Many people adopted dogs from "backdoor" sellers while stuck at home and didn’t get them fixed. But when life became busy again, owners no longer had the time to care for their dogs and chose to surrender or abandon them.
A few puppies flown out on Tuesday came from a litter found in the insulation of an abandoned trailer home. Carpenter said the owners left the mother and puppies when they moved away.
It Takes A Village Rescue focuses on saving dogs, but it partners closely with Feline Friends of Moore County to send cats to new shelters up north.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.