File photo: Tractor works the fields near Carter Farms in Eagle Springs. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Agriculture is a career path with some of the coolest toys. Yet, one of the challenges facing agriculture is the pending shortage of new and emerging farmers. In fact, the imminent farmer shortage poses a threat to our independent food supply.

The average age of farmers and others employed in the agricultural industry are 60 and approaching retirement, but there are not enough younger would-be farmers coming along to take the places of many of these aging farmers. Additionally, many who may be interested in agriculture assume they must attend a four-year college, and aren’t aware of the opportunities and programs that are available to enter the field in a shorter time frame.

The Big Boy (and Girl) Toy event, sponsored by the Moore County Center of the NC Cooperative Extension Service, will show-case agricultural programs that make entry into the field of agriculture more appealing for those who want to get into the field without having to commit to a Bachelor’s program.

Counselors and advisors of available two-year programs of study, apprenticeships and career paths that get aspiring farmers and agricultural proponents into the industry judiciously will be at the event.

Farm days tractor photo, courtesy of Moore County Center of the NC Cooperative Extension Service.

Come spend a few hours on Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Moore County Agricultural Fairgrounds and discover what career opportunities are accessible in agriculture.

For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/160600011959 or call the Moore County Cooperative Extension Service at 9190-947-3188.

