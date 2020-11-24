The University of Mount Olive Lois G. Britt Agribusiness Center announced a new round of funding of the UMO AgPrime Grant Program. This project provides funding to North Carolina farmers for new and/or innovative agricultural project ideas that will increase farm profits.
Projects may be funded up to $10,000 per applicant, and grants are available to Moore County farmers, in addition to other central and eastern areas in North Carolina.
Supported by the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission, this program is designed to strengthen farms and communities that were negatively impacted by the downturn of the tobacco economy.
Applicants can find UMO AgPrime Grant application and instructions can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/AgPrime2021 All completed applications are due before 5 p.m., Dec. 18.
